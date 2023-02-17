DRB Hears Permit Application For Youth Mental Health Outpatient Facility

LYNDON — The Development Review Board on Thursday heard plans for a children’s outpatient clinic.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services wants to relocate its the Division of Children, Youth and Family Services (CYFS) to 949 McGoff Hill Road.
The facility would house 14 staff and offer counseling, social-emotional learning, and job placement services for more than 200 clients ages 3 to 22.
Officials said that the McGoff Hill site would average up to 15 visits per day, and most clients lack private transportation and would arrive by NKHS and RCT bus services.
Staff would also use the facility as a home base, from which to conduct home visits and offer remote care services.
No medications will be stored or distributed on-site, and no prescription pads will be on hand.
NKHS seeks permit approval to open the facility as a “medical clinic,” an allowed conditional use in a rural residential zone.
The Lyndon Zoning By-laws define “medical clinic” as “The use of a structure or part of a structure to provide healthcare services to people as outpatients.”
NKHS believe the proposed facility meets the definition because its CYFS clients are medically diagnosed, their costs are reimbursed through medical insurance, and treatment is administered by licensed nursing and clinical workers.
The DRB will issue a decision within 45 days.
TRUST ISSUES
The McGoff Hill clinic would be located two miles from a proposed NKHS residential facility on Cornerstone Lane, which drew strong opposition from neighbors.
NKHS was criticized for starting work on Cornerstone Lane without permit approvals or public knowledge, which some claimed was intentional to avoid public scrutiny.
NKHS facilities director Derek Green, who began work a year after the Cornerstone Lane project was hatched and inherited the controversy, said the non-profit had taken steps to be more open and forthright.
To that end, NKHS held two community outreach meetings on the McGoff Hill project and filed timely applications for state and town permit approvals.
Addressing concerned residents at Thursday’s DRB meeting, Green said, “We are here being transparent and following the process, so that we can earn your trust.”
He called the Cornerstone Lane roll-out “a fiasco” and said, “I wasn’t present when the initial activities went on, but we’ve worked very — and I mean very — hard to address the deficiencies that went on with that project.”
In response to audience questions, Zoning Administrator Jon Prue said DRB could set conditions of approval on McGoff Hill to hold NKHS to its word.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris believes Cornerstone Lane would overburden LPD, a three-person, non-24-hour department.
However, Harris expressed no such concerns about the proposed CYFS facility on McGoff Hill.
He explained on Thursday that CYFS has “very minimal police activity” at its current St. Johnsbury location.
Vicky Whitehill, NKHS director of children’s services, said most clients would be children ages 7 to 14 whose lives have been upended by trauma.
Whitehill stressed that children served by CYFS do not require inpatient treatment for significant mental health issues, are not court-referred, and do not threaten surrounding residents.
Participation in the program is voluntary and treated as a privilege.
Youth who do not meet behavior standards would not be allowed on site for activities.
“If we’re concerned we’re not going to have a pleasant experience then we’re not going to have that youth involved in those activities. They may not come to the property. They may just do everything in home for a while until we can build a sense of trust that they can conduct themselves by the rules,” Whitehill said.
MEETING A NEED
Formerly a home for wayward girls operated by The Fold Family Ministries, the McGoff Hill site would provide more room for the Division of Children, Youth and Family Services.
CFYS would move its 14-person staff from cramped quarters in St. Johnsbury to a 10,700-square-foot building on a five-acre parcel.
Doing so would provide more space for staff to conduct one-on-one counseling and indoor and outdoor group activities designed to help clients and families meet the challenges in their lives.
There has been a greater demand in recent years. School referrals have risen dramatically during COVID and the current waiting list is around 20.
Clients may include children in foster care because their parents have substance abuse issues or children living with grandparents and trying to bridge that generational gap.
Dr. Joshua Kantrowitz of St. Johnsbury Pediatrics spoke to the need for youth mental health services in the Northeast Kingdom.
“We’re spending 50 percent of our time in our office taking care of kids who are dealing with mental health issues,” Kantrowitz said. “Kids are struggling these days and we’re looking for every opportunity in our communities to serve those kids well.”
Ariel Beaulac of Kingdom Recovery Center said childhood mental health services were an important preventative step to help kids stay on track.
“So many people are dealing with mental health, depression, anxiety, all of these things. And if we don’t help our youth when they’re young, then as adults they will continue to struggle,” she said.
“We want to help these young adults become good community members so they’re not out robbing us in 10 years. If we can help them with their depression so they don’t get high, that’s helping them long term.”
SITE SUITABILITY
Bill Beaulac, representing current property owner The Fold Family Ministries, said the building and site configuration were best suited for a treatment facility.
For over 30 years until the pandemic, The Fold operated a full-time, year-round residential program on-site with up to 12 students and six staff.
The property will be sold one way or another, Beaulac said, and other interested buyers include another mental health organization (who proposed a full-time adult inpatient residential program) and a prospective landlord (who proposed week-to-week rental units).
“The building itself is not conducive to be a single-family home or a multi-family home. Just the way it’s laid out. It wouldn’t be financially reasonable to turn it into a family type of home,” he said. “There are limited ways this property can be used. One of the things that needs to be considered is what’s the best type of use for the property, as far as the town’s concerned. It takes a unique buyer. If someone is hoping a family or two families will move in there, that won’t happen.”
NKHS Executive Director Kelsey Stavseth said his organization looked at other locations and new construction before settling on McGoff Hill due to the cost-benefit, facility layout, and central location.
Those in attendance on Thursday raised concerns over parking, traffic volume and safety, vehicle access, hours of operation, and maximum occupancy at any given time.
Stavseth, and other NKHS officials, said there were no plans to expand parking on site and that Northern Vermont University had offered their adjacent lot for overflow parking needs.
Tentative hours of operation would be 8:30 to 5 Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 to 7 Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 to 1 on Saturday. Maximum occupancy for group events would be approximately 25.
According to its DRB permit application, NKHS “does not seek to change the exterior of the building footprint. NKHS proposes to renovate (repair as necessary) the interior, upgrade existing electrical and plumbing fixtures to energy-efficient models, replace the existing asphalt roofing shingles, replace windows and doors as necessary, and to conduct exterior repairs as necessary. No changes are anticipated to the existing city water hookup or the existing sewer pump station and hook up to the existing city sewer. NKHS would also repair the existing gravel driveway and parking area as well as clean and maintain the property.”
