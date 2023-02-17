DRB Hears Permit Application For Youth Mental Health Outpatient Facility
Buy Now

NKHS facilities manager Derek Green participates in a Development Review Board public hearing in Lyndon on Feb. 16, 2022, for a proposed youth outpatient faciity at 949 McGoff Hill Rd. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LYNDON — The Development Review Board on Thursday heard plans for a children’s outpatient clinic.

Northeast Kingdom Human Services wants to relocate its the Division of Children, Youth and Family Services (CYFS) to 949 McGoff Hill Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments