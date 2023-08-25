LYNDON — Efforts to redevelop a key downtown property might be moving forward.
The Development Review Board on Thursday heard plans to clear the former Vermont Tap and Die property.
Robert Bosch Tool Corp., which owns the 4-acre lot located in the heart of town at 378 Main St., and Kennametal, the leaseholder for the 93,000-square-foot building that has been vacant since 2014, have applied to demolish the structure and clear the site.
DRB denied a demolition permit in Sept. 2001 because Bosch wouldn’t commit to removing the concrete slab foundation, which would hinder redevelopment of the site.
Under the new application, Bosch would meet town demands and get rid of the slab.
However, questions were raised over slab disposal.
The company is proposing to bury some of the foundation rubble on-site, but local builder Josh Simpson recommended that all of the concrete slab material be cleared away.
“For future development purposes, the concrete should be excavated and removed,” said Simpson.
In its proposed remediation plan, Bosch plans to clean the site to a non-residential standard.
That is based on the fact the property had been zoned commercial-industrial for many years.
However, a portion of the site along Main Street was re-zoned in 2022 to Village and Main, which allows residential.
As a result, Bosch may be required to clean a portion of the site to a residential standard under a mandatory Corrective Action Plan.
The Corrective Action Plan will go for state review and approval in the near future.
No matter the state’s decision, Simpson, part of the team behind a proposed 39-unit housing complex on Route 122, said it would be good corporate citizenship for Bosch to completely remove the concrete slab and support much-needed residential development in the heart of town.
“[Tap and Die is] four acres in the center of town and is prime for some nice apartment complexes, which we are severely lacking,” he said. “So that’s the standard we should be shooting for.”
IMPORTANT LOCATION
The Development Review Board left the hearing open in order to receive additional information on groundwater contamination and a rendering of the site post-remediation.
That information will be submitted by Bosch and accepted in the coming days, at which point the DRB will close the hearing. From that point, the board will have 45 days to decide.
When Bosch officials pushed back on the requests for additional information, Zoning Administrator Jon Prue explained the need for careful review.
“It’s not the removal of the buildings that’s the concern here; it’s what’s going to get left behind once you guys are gone,” Prue said.
He explained the importance of the property to the town.
It occupies a prime location, with the potential to make a big economic impact. The former Kennametal plant employed 80 at the site until it closed nine years ago.
“[That site is] a four-acre piece of property in the center of our town,” Prue said. “You can get up here and you can, you know, you give a great presentation and stuff and it all sounds great, but we want to make sure that it is great.”
Town officials agree.
A letter dated Aug. 24 written by Town Administrator Justin Smith on behalf of the five-member Select Board said redevelopment of the site remains an economic development priority for Lyndon.
The letter reads, in part, “As you are likely aware, this property was a focal point of Lyndonville’s Main Street area for decades following local industrialist C.H. Davis’s acquisition of the property in 1920. The adaptive reuse and environmental cleanup of this site has been identified as a community priority in Lyndon’s Town Plan and is also a high priority of the Northeastern Vermont Development Association (“NVDA”), our regional planning commission. Indeed, there is a widespread consensus that the eventual restoration of this parcel to productive use is a critical component to the community’s overall revitalization efforts.”
JOINT APPLICATION
In 2021, a key reason why DRB denied a demolition permit to Kennametal is because Bosch was not part of the permit application.
DRB did not want to approve a demolition that would result in an unusable or blighted property.
Now, both companies are co-applicants for Conditional Use and Site Plan approvals to demolish and remove the buildings and slab foundations.
“Part of the reason why I asked for the two to be on the same application is the remediation in the site is what got Kennametal’s permit denied in [2021],” said Prue, who was DRB chair at that time. “So although you guys [representatives of both companies] might think they don’t go together, to us they are absolutely tied together.”
In their permit applications, Kennametal and Bosch have proposed a 30-week demolition and site restoration process.
That would include eight weeks of building demolition, eight to nine weeks of soil restoration, and three weeks of slab removal, according to project documents.
REMEDIATION PLAN
Senior environmental manager Patrick Haskell of AECOM presented plans for soil remediation.
Under the proposed Corrective Action Plan, between 5 to 12 feet of soil would be removed, treated, and backfilled.
Soil would be tested on-site. Minor contamination will be treated with low-dose zero-valent iron (ZVI) blending, moderate contamination would be treated with high-dose ZVI blending, and major contamination would be treated with thermal vapor extraction and treatment and low-dose ZVI.
Following remediation, Haskell said the top layer of soil would exceed the “direct contact” standard required for residential development.
However the site itself would not be brought to the residential standard.
Richard Spiese of the state Department of Environmental Conservation said that was common practice.
“This is not unusual that an industrial property would be cleaned up to nonresidential standards,” Spiese said.
LONGSTANDING PROBLEMS
Spiese provided an overview of the contamination problems and clean-up attempts on-site dating back more than 30 years.
“The state has been working with Bosch for many, many years,” Spiese said. “I remember it was 1991 when the first release occurred. They had a break in their pipe from their tank and lost 1,100 pounds of [1,1,1-trichloroethane] which is a different cleaning solvent than a lot of what we’re looking for. They clean much of that up right then. We required additional investigation and discovered more contamination and have been trying to compel Bosch for many years to move to a step like this, to clean that contaminated soil. They can do it without bringing the building down. The success rate will be much lower and the cost will be much higher. This approach will do a much more thorough job of remediating in that soil.”
According to Bosch officials, the company performed a Phase I environmental assessment following the 1991 incident and then a Phase II environmental assessment “years later.”
As part of Phase II, more than 50 monitoring wells were installed on and around the property. Well data is reported to the state on a twice-annual basis.
According to Spiese, past remediation efforts have fallen short.
“In 2016, Bosch made a good faith effort to do some corrective action, but it only had limited success because these cleanups are complicated, and this is a very large contaminated area with a lot of contaminated soil and even more contaminated groundwater,” he said. “It goes from just at the top of the water table under the facility, across Main Street and under the park, and all the way towards the farmers’ fields further to the west.”
Spiese said contamination was found up to 105 feet below ground (“at very low levels”) in the groundwater.
“So you really have to clean up the soil to have a chance to start cleaning up the groundwater because that soil acts like a sponge. And those of us who do our own painting, you know what it’s like when you have a sponge full of paint and you try and rinse it out. You just keep rinsing it and rinsing it and rinsing it and paint keeps coming out. And that’s the same thing that’s happening with these chlorinated solvents that were released in the past,” Spiese said.
MOVING FORWARD
In addition to town permits, Kennametal must secure an Act 250 permit before it can tear the building down.
The company hired by Kennametal to manage the project, Tetra Tech, hopes to obtain Act 250 and DRB approvals by the end of next month.
If that happens, Kennametal would begin demolition in late September/early October and finish before the end of the calendar year.
Then, assuming the Corrective Action Plan is approved, Bosch would start site remediation work in the late winter or early spring.
Spiese, from the Department of Environmental Conservation, said the state would not OK a Corrective Action Plan without the town permits in place.
Said Spiese to the DRB members on Thursday, “Part of [the Corrective Action] Plan is fulfilling all required state and local permits, of which I’m sure yours is one of them.”
Spiese added that Bosch would continue to be responsible for additional clean-up going forward.
“Even after this corrective action is completed, Bosh does not get any removal from any liability that they may or may not have, based on the contaminants we know about, or even ones we don’t know about,” Spiese said. “Any individual who wanted to use this property, if that person comes to fruition, would almost certainly have to do an additional environmental evaluation even after all this cleanup is completed. And any identified contamination, we would either go back to Bosch and require them to do it. Or they could potentially enter the Brownfields program.”
