DRB Hears Plans For 39-Unit Miller’s Run Development
Bud Stevens presents plans for the 39-unit Miller's Run Development to the Development Review Board on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LYNDON — The Development Review Board on Thursday heard plans for the 39-unit Miller’s Run Development on Route 122.

Northeast Kingdom natives Bud Stevens and Josh Simpson presented a comprehensive project overview to DRB in their bid to secure a conditional use permit for a planned unit development.

