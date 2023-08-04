DRB Hears Plans For 39-Unit Miller’s Run Development

LYNDON — The Development Review Board on Thursday heard plans for the 39-unit Miller’s Run Development on Route 122.
Northeast Kingdom natives Bud Stevens and Josh Simpson presented a comprehensive project overview to DRB in their bid to secure a conditional use permit for a planned unit development.
Stevens and Simpson have said the estimated $17 million workforce housing project at 481 Gilman Rd. would address a regional shortage.
“We’re doing this because we’re from the community,” Stevens said. “We could be doing a lot of other things, but we latched onto housing because we saw the need.”
The DRB has 45 days to issue a decision.
By all accounts, it would be the town’s largest housing development in at least 30 years and would be the first housing complex of its kind in Caledonia County.
DRB member Curtis Carpenter applauded Stevens and Simpson’s efforts and said large-scale housing projects were necessary to meet demand.
“We’re never going to solve our problems building houses one at a time,” Carpenter said.
Stevens agreed, saying, “It’s like filling a five-gallon bucket, one drop at a time.”
REVISED PROPOSAL
Stevens and Simpson had proposed a 96-unit project in January but trimmed that number due to prohibitive costs associated with stormwater management in the original design.
Despite the changes, the project would still be sizeable and address a regional housing shortage.
It would consist of one, two and three-bedroom “for sale” units and would be competitively priced, Stevens said.
The developers have not determined the price point for the housing units but anticipate they will start at around $200,000.
The revised proposal no longer includes apartments.
However, Stevens said, it would still meet the needs of (1) Local employers, who have struggled to find housing for prospective hires, (2) Younger Vermonters, who leave the area for lack of housing, and (3) Older Vermonters, who want to downsize but cannot find lower maintenance homes in the community.
Those groups simply cannot find housing, Stevens said, noting there were under 20 homes for sale in the $200,000 to $500,000 range in Caledonia County as of this week, with an average build date of 1940.
PROJECT OVERVIEW
Under the current proposal, the Miller’s Run Development would be built in four phases, beginning with the construction of a 3-unit building and supporting infrastructure, roads and parking.
The completed project would feature 15 buildings (10 tri-plexes, four duplexes, and one single-family home) and 10 acres of green space with a playground, outdoor recreation space, walking paths, and a dog park.
A homeowners association would be created to maintain the character, aesthetics and housing mission of Miller’s Run Development, to ensure it does not fall into disrepair or get overtaken by short-term rentals.
“We expect this to be a family community,” Stevens said.
Homes would be energy efficient (net metering, solar), healthy (radon mitigation, heat recovery air exchangers) and feature electric HVAC and electric vehicle charging ports, with no fossil fuel systems.
According to Stevens, units would feature large floor plans with high-end finishes, and outdoor lighting would comply with dark sky standards.
The project will be privately funded and financed, with no state or federal assistance. The estimated costs are $15 million for building construction, $1 million for roads and landscaping, $500,000 for water, sewer and stormwater systems, $250,000 for permit fees, and another $250,000 for other costs.
Meeting that budget requires Stevens and Simpson to roll up their sleeves and do more with less.
“We’re a for-profit in an impoverished area, we’re doing the best that we can. The struggle is real,” Stevens said.
DRB member Amy Rast asked how developers would connect Miller’s Run Development tenants with the downtown, particularly through sidewalk construction.
Stevens said those matters would require town intervention, to apply for and secure the necessary grant funding for sidewalks.
“We would support it but we can’t do it by ourselves,” he said. “The funding is there, it’s not just available for a for-profit company.”
PERMITS, PRESALES
The 19.2-acre parcel was purchased in the spring of 2022, and developers continue work to raise capital and secure permits.
The Select Board redistricted the property from Commercial/Industrial to Residential Neighborhood earlier this year.
In addition, Stevens and Simpson must obtain the DRB permit for a planned unit development and state permits from VTRANS, Act 250 and other agencies.
Stevens and Simpson plan to use local suppliers, vendors, tradesmen and contractors on the job, in order to “keep the money in town.”
Construction will depend on presales.
Stevens said realtors are optimistic they can sell the units but admit the proposed townhouses are unique to the area, with no point of comparison.
“The backup plan if nobody buys them? We will talk about that at another meeting,” Stevens said. “We’re hopeful. Otherwise I wouldn’t be doing this, I’d be doing something else.”
The Millers Run Complex would be centrally located a half-mile from the interstate, a mile from area schools, and within close proximity to area employers, commercial centers and outdoor recreation.
Said Stevens, “Even the engineer guy said ‘You couldn’t have found a better piece of property. You’ll never find one like this in Lyndon again.’”
