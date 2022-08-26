ST. JOHNSBURY — Members of the town’s Development Review Board approved a zoning application by Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Thursday to place a cold weather homeless shelter on hospital property.

The board’s unanimous vote of support followed a discussion with plan promoters NVRH CEO Shawn Tester and Northeast Kingdom Community Action Director Jenna O’Farrell. The shelter will be on hospital property off Hospital Drive. NEKCA will be administering the shelter once it’s open.

