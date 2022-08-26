ST. JOHNSBURY — Members of the town’s Development Review Board approved a zoning application by Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Thursday to place a cold weather homeless shelter on hospital property.
The board’s unanimous vote of support followed a discussion with plan promoters NVRH CEO Shawn Tester and Northeast Kingdom Community Action Director Jenna O’Farrell. The shelter will be on hospital property off Hospital Drive. NEKCA will be administering the shelter once it’s open.
This marks the second time the town’s DRB approved a new application for a shelter on the same piece of property. The first approval came just prior to winter in 2015. It was for an overnight shelter operating in an existing building at 1082 Hospital Dr. that is leased by Northeast Kingdom Human Services. Approval to the recent plan means a new structure on the property and a shelter that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week from Nov. 15 through April.
The previous shelter had ten beds and was last used in the winter of 2019-2020.
The rise of the pandemic in March 2020 and the need to keep people housed and separated as individuals or individual family units led the state to significantly increase its use of the motel voucher system. Homeless people in the last two winters have mostly found shelter in motel rooms.
According to a report by Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer, Vermont “spent or awarded $190 million on emergency shelter (both community-based beds and GA Emergency Housing motel and hotel stays) and shelter-based services from FY17 to the spring of FY22, nearly 90% of which was spent during COVID.”
Vermont has spent more than $455 million to combat homelessness in the last six years, Hoffer found.
The use of motels as a homeless population resource is expected to significantly diminish moving forward.
The new shelter will be modular units that will hold up to 20 people. The hope is that it will be ready to house homeless people by Nov. 15, but it’s a timeframe that Tester said will be tough to meet.
“Frankly, I’m worried about our timeline,” he said. “We’re still waiting for the money from the state so that we can order this; then there’s site work, obtaining a wastewater permit … We’ve got a tight timeline here. We’ll get it open as quickly as we can.”
DRB members are supportive of the shelter’s location. It satisfies a town requirement that shelters only be located in the health services district.
“It’s an ideal location,” said member Tony Higgs.
He pointed out that in a current zoning issue about the use of Fairbanks Inn as a place to locate homeless people it’s been argued that the town’s zoning rules are too rigid and exclusionary because it specifies shelters be located in the health services area. The argument, Higgs said, was that since no shelters existed there, all areas should be opened up for shelter use.
“This plan proves that (the health services area shelter location) is possible,” he said. “It’s been there in the past and not only has it been there, you’re improving upon it with this 2.0 version. I think it can be done … and it actually is the right spot, because you don’t see anyone here who’s opposing it.”
No member of the public spoke against the plan during the meeting.
Members noted other positive aspects of the location, including the close proximity of stores like Price Chopper and Kinney Drugs and the fact that the property is along a normal Rural Community Transport route.
DRB members also were supportive of the change from an overnight shelter plan - where people had to leave as early as 7 a.m. each day and then return at the end of the day - to a shelter that will be available all day and all night.
One of the significant benefits of keeping the shelter open during the day, DRB members were told, is that support service staff will be able to meet with the homeless people on a daily basis and work on plans to find them more permanent living arrangements.
“I think it’s going to have a more positive effect because we’re going to have people working with them to get them out (of the shelter),” said O’Farrell.
DRB member Kyle Sipples asked about nighttime shelter rules and whether guests would be allowed to come and go.
The answer is no. “We check people in and once you’re in, you’re in,” said O’Farrell.
“You don’t want people getting a bed, leaving, becoming inebriated and coming back,” said Tester.
One of the things related to guests required by the DRB back in 2015 is now standard operating procedure for NEKCA. Every guest who checks in is told that their names will be shared with the police department.
“Whatever conditions were laid out previously I think they’re all being followed if not been improved upon,” said O’Farrell.
DRB members said no significant problems occurred at the previous shelter, and the cooperation of the shelter operators to follow conditions set by the board made this new application easy to endorse.
“I think they’ve earned our trust that, you know, that it’s been run very well,” said Sipples.
The application was approved for three years.
Like it was with the former warming shelter, support from volunteers and organizations that help with meals will also be appreciated with the new shelter, O’Farrell said in a previous conversation. She invited anyone who would be interested in helping out to email her at jofarrell@nekcavt.org.
