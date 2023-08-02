LYNDON — Northeast Kingdom natives Bud Stevens and Josh Simpson have a new, downsized proposal for a workforce housing project.
Stevens and Simpson will present plans for the 39-unit Miller’s Run Complex on Route 122 to the Development Review Board on Thursday.
They had proposed a 96-unit project in January, but trimmed that number due to prohibitive costs associated with stormwater management in the original design.
“We had big plans but unfortunately we had to re-scale to meet the [state storm water] requirements,” Stevens said.
Despite the changes, the project would still be sizeable and address a regional housing shortage.
It would consist of one, two and three-bedroom for-sale units and would be competitively priced, Stevens said.
The revised proposal no longer includes apartments. However, it would continue to meet the needs of local employers, who have struggled to find housing for prospective hires.
“We’re trying to work with the community as we do this,” Stevens said. “I know we’re not going to answer everybody’s needs, but we’re going to try to build workforce housing that has a positive impact on the economic viability of the region.”
The project will be privately funded and financed, with no state or federal assistance.
It demonstrates Stevens and Simpson’s commitment to the project. It also explains why they must carefully weigh costs and benefits.
Stevens believes the current proposal strikes a balance, and is both impactful and financially feasible.
“This area is not ripe for development. You don’t have the same return on your investment. So it has to be guys like [Simpson] and I,” Stevens said. “We want to make a living, we still want to make money. But we don’t need the same return as guys in Burlington. We also manage our expenses, manage our costs, and do everything we can to make this affordable for us to build.”
The 17-acre parcel was purchased in the spring of 2022, and developers continue work to raise capital and secure permits.
The Select Board redistricted the property from Commercial/Industrial to Residential Neighborhood earlier this year.
Developers will go before the Development Review Board tonight to secure a conditional use permit for a planned unit development from the Development Review Board. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
“We’ve dedicated a year of our life just to get this to where we are today,” Stevens said. “I’m fairly confident with the proposal I’ve put together for the town and I believe it will be well received.”
Also, the project is “in the middle of” the Act 250 permit process through the District 7 Environmental Commission.
The developers have not determined the price point for the housing units but anticipates they will start at around $200,000.
Stevens and Simpson plan to use local suppliers, vendors, tradesmen and contractors on the job, in order to “keep the money in town,” Stevens said.
The Millers Run Complex would be centrally located a half-mile from the interstate, a mile from area schools, and within close proximity to area employers and commercial centers.
Said Stevens, “Even the engineer guy said ‘You couldn’t have found a better piece of property. You’ll never find one like this in Lyndon again.’”
