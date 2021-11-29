LYNDON — Plans to build a 68-unit campground on historic Darling Hill have been rejected.
By a 6-0 vote, the Development Review Board denied two applications for the proposed 64-acre development at 1165 Darling Hill Rd.
In a decision released on Monday, DRB said the “site plan” and “conditional use” applications were incomplete and required more information.
Representatives of developers Waypoint Development LLC could not be reached for comment.
Waypoint may appeal the decision to the Vermont Environmental Court within 30 days.
The decision comes three-and-a-half weeks after a DRB public hearing on Nov. 4, which drew nearly 100 people and featured testimony from 25 landowners. Many were neighbors who strongly opposed the project, citing concerns over traffic, noise, viewshed impacts and changes to the “character of the area.”
They reacted to the DRB decision with cautious optimism.
“I’m glad the DRB is taking them to task, and really looking at this project critically, because it could have a terrible impact on this area,” said resident Barbara Irwin.
In their four-page decision, the DRB said the permit applications lacked required information, as outlined in the town’s zoning bylaws (sections 4.2.2, 4.4.5, 9.1.4, and 9.1.5).
The missing information includes traffic, noise, light, groundwater and environmental impact studies, and a look at how the development might impact the safety and character of the iconic Darling Hill Road neighborhood.
DRB members who voted on the matter were Brandon Carpenter, Curtis Carpenter, Kevin McKeon, Jon Prue, Amy Rast, and Craig Weston.
Although the decision went against Waypoint, it cut both ways.
Opponents’ bid to reclassify the project took a hit. They had argued that the project’s size, scope and nature — and the fact it featured fixed wooden cabins — met the definition of “transient lodging,” such as a motel. If successful, they would have squashed the project, because transient lodging is not allowed in a rural residential zone like Darling Hill (campgrounds are).
However, the DRB determined that Lyndon’s zoning by-laws do not define what campgrounds can, or can not, include. They also found that the proposed Waypoint project was comparable in “sites per acre” to the town’s other two campgrounds: Kingdom Campground (174 campsites on 167 acres in a commercial district) and Maple Brook Campground (32 sites on 30 acres in a rural residential district).
The DRB decision did not address claims that the project goes against the town’s zoning by-laws (which state that rural residential districts “should be restricted to agriculture, forestry, outdoor recreational and residential use”) and the 2020 municipal plan (which recommends protecting rural scenic areas like Darling Hill Road and channeling development to Lyndonville).
The proposed $7.3 million project would feature 68 cabins with full utilities, ancillary food, retail and an indoor pump track in the existing cow barn, a small beer garden in an existing structure, parking for 200 (for guests and Kingdom Trails Association users), and a pavilion for event/wedding space.
The pavilion holds a valid permit for events with stipulations for hours (9 a.m. to 11 p.m., cleanup to midnight), capacity (200), lighting (in parking lots during events), sound (70 decibels at the property line) and parking (67 spaces required). It would not require a new permit unless a change of use (or conditions) is sought.
Waypoint intends to purchase 380 acres in total, including the Wildflower Inn and a significant portion of Kingdom Trails, with plans to preserve the trail network and leave most of the open land untouched.
In addition to town permits, the project would also require Act 250 and State Wastewater System and Potable Water Supply permits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.