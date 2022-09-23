DRB Upholds Fairbanks Inn Zoning Violation

The St. Johnsbury Development Review Board unanimously upheld a zoning violation against the Fairbanks Inn on Thursday night.
The board took public testimony for well over an hour about whether the Western Avenue motel was operating as a motel or as a homeless shelter. Board members also expressed concern and understanding about the ongoing homeless crisis.
But they also made it clear that wasn’t why they were there.
“This is a development review board meeting and we’re sitting here about zoning,” said board chairman Richard Lyon. “We’re here to address the zoning.”
In August, Town Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung issued a notice of violation to the motel alleging that it was violating town zoning ordinances by using the motel as a “Temporary Overnight Shelter.”
Berlejung’s notice said the Fairbanks Inn could not continue to use the motel to lodge homeless people through the state’s Emergency Assistance program without the approval of the Development Review Board.
Inn owner Malav, Inc. and its operator, Dhruv Patel, appealed the violation through attorney David N. Dunn of Brattleboro who argued that the Inn is not in violation because the homeless people lodged there are treated as motel guests.
Thursday’s meeting at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center was well attended with at least five lawyers in the room as well as motel guests, motel neighbors, social service workers, town residents and even a security guard employed by the Fairbanks Inn.
The public testimony became a bit rowdy at times with one participant finishing her statement with “I say shame on you guys” to the board before they voted.
“I don’t think that’s warranted,” replied Chairman Lyon.
Just before the vote to uphold the violation, board members spoke about the issue including Barry Waldner and Kyle Sipples.
“I think for me, there can be what I want to do but what matters for me sitting on this board is what the by-laws say,” said board member Sipples. “When I hear all the facts we’ve heard tonight, this is a homeless shelter…There may be some rooms that are held open for a more traditional purpose for this property but at the end of the day the majority of what is happening at this property falls under the definition of a temporary overnight shelter.”
Waldner said he was a person who supports the rights of the local homeless and transient population and was sympathetic to their concerns and the concerns of those opposing the violation. But he also agreed that the board’s job was to make a decision based on the zoning by-laws.
“I have to say I agree completely that this facility is not being run as a motel,” said board member Waldner. “I’ve lived in this town for 40 years and I’ve watched it evolve to what it is now.”
The Fairbanks Inn has 30 days to come into compliance with the town zoning regulations.
