DRB Upholds Fairbanks Inn Zoning Violation
Brattleboro Attorney David N. Dunn, center, argues on behalf of his client, Dhruv Patel, right, before the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2022.

The St. Johnsbury Development Review Board unanimously upheld a zoning violation against the Fairbanks Inn on Thursday night.

The board took public testimony for well over an hour about whether the Western Avenue motel was operating as a motel or as a homeless shelter. Board members also expressed concern and understanding about the ongoing homeless crisis.

