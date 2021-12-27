Drift Dusters Snowmobile Club To Use Grant Funds For Groomer

The Drift Dusters Snowmobile Club, based out of Derby, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture-Rural Development, was recently granted $99,000 to purchase a new trail groomer. The funds will be used in combination with club dues and fundraising to purchase the $280,000 trail groomer.
The trail groomer is a 2022 Tucker-Terra Sno-Cat, manufactured in Medford, Ore. Tucker Sno-Cat Corporation is a certified “Made in the USA” manufacturer that uses American workers and American-made steel and other products to produce their Sno-Cat. The dealership responsible for the sale and service of the trail groomer is Track, Inc. a locally owned business in Newport.
“The Tucker offers newer technology allowing for better fuel efficiency, cleaner emissions, and more operator comforts to assist with long grooming shifts,” stated trails coordinator Roger Gosselin. “It has four articulating tracks that provide the ultimate traction in steep terrain and blizzard conditions while leaving a gentle footprint.”
The new trail groomer is one of two groomers operated by Drift Dusters that will be grooming VAST snowmobile trails in Derby, Holland, Morgan, Norton and Charleston. The trail groomer will maintain trails leading to local businesses throughout the Northeast Kingdom that will be traveled by thousands of snowmobilers each season.
“This purchase could not have happened without the support of our landowners, members and local businesses that make this one of the most desirable snowmobile destinations in New England,” Gosselin noted.
