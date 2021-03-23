ST. JOHNSBURY — A truck smashed head-on into a ledge off Interstate 91 on Tuesday, but the driver walked away uninjured.
Broken pieces of the ledge were on the ground near the crumpled front of a 2002 Toyota Tundra pickup that Morgan Peck, 34, of Sheffield, was driving about 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 134. Peck, who was wearing a seat belt, was able to get out of the truck on her own following the crash. Airbags inflated due to the impact. The truck is a total loss.
St. Johnsbury firefighters and CALEX rescue personnel responded to the scene, but the CALEX crew left after determining Peck was OK.
Vermont State Police Trooper Jason Danielsen investigated the crash and discovered Peck left the roadway while trying to avoid another vehicle traveling northbound. “Driver inattention appears to be a factor,” the trooper noted.
The trooper also reported that Peck was driving with a suspended license. He cited her for the offense. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on May 24.
