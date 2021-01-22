Drive Loses Control On I91 Bridge, Crashes Into Guardrail

Agency of Transportation worker Dana Caron, right, talks to his uncle, Edward Caron, at the scene of Ed Caron’s truck crash on Intertstate 91, just north of Exit 22, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Ed Caron, 74, St. Johnsbury, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt when he lost control of the vehicle while driving across a bridge. The truck struck the guardrail twice before coming to rest on the side of the road facing the opposite direction of travel. St. Johnsbury Firefighters responded and Vermont State Police Trooper Jason Danielsen arrived to investigate. He reported the 2007 Chevy truck was totalled.
