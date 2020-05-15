Drive Through At Center Tower

ST. JOHNSBURY CTR. — A mixup in the operation of a motor vehicle caused the vehicle to plunge hood-first into the Center Tower convenience store Friday afternoon.
The St. Johnsbury Fire Department along with state police were on scene at the mishap, which occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Investigation found that the operator, Robert Sicard, 89, of Walden, mixed up the pedals and depressed the gas instead of the brake while in front of the store. As a result, his 1997 Honda Accord traveled a short distance into the building, causing severe damage to the structure located at 1786 Memorial Drive.
EMS personnel responded as a precautionary measure to assess Sicard’s condition. He was wearing a seat belt, and no injuries were reported from either he or individuals inside the store.
