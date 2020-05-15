Drive Through At Center Tower

With glass still strewn on the hood, St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Jon Bouffard and a fireman sweep up after the vehicle drove into the Center Tower store in St. Johnsbury Center on Friday. The vehicle was reversed out of the store under its own power. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

ST. JOHNSBURY CTR. — A mixup in the operation of a motor vehicle caused the vehicle to plunge hood-first into the Center Tower convenience store Friday afternoon.

The St. Johnsbury Fire Department along with state police were on scene at the mishap, which occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Investigation found that the operator, Robert Sicard, 89, of Walden, mixed up the pedals and depressed the gas instead of the brake while in front of the store. As a result, his 1997 Honda Accord traveled a short distance into the building, causing severe damage to the structure located at 1786 Memorial Drive.

EMS personnel responded as a precautionary measure to assess Sicard’s condition. He was wearing a seat belt, and no injuries were reported from either he or individuals inside the store.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments