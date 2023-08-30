WHITEFIELD – The Select Board on Monday heard a first-blush proposal to build a drive-through Dunkin’ Donuts partly on town property.
Franchise owner Rick Albert aims to relocate the existing Dunkin’ from its current location at 8 Union St to the municipal parking lot King Square, next to Cumberland Farms.
There is no telling how the land would be transferred. Albert has proposed a barter agreement: He would make improvements to the town common in exchange for the use of the half-acre parcel, via lease, sale or transfer.
However, Select Board Chair John Tholl said such an agreement is a ways off, if it happens at all.
“Nothing’s in stone yet. It’s still very early in the process,” Tholl said.
Essentially, Albert’s presentation to the Select Board was the start of discussions.
Tholl called it a “feeling out process” where the developer and Select Board members determine their mutual willingness to move forward with the project.
Even if a deal is reached, voters will have the final say.
In 2007, Town Meeting accepted the municipal lot as a donation from the Lois A. Stiles Revocable Trust on condition it be managed by the Select Board as public parking “unless and until the Town votes differently.”
“We’re a long time away from making any kind of decision,” Tholl said.
THE PROPOSAL
Participating remotely on Monday, Albert unveiled conceptual plans for the 2,200-square-foot Dunkin’ Donuts.
The two-story building would be narrow (22 feet wide facing the street) and long (100 feet deep) and resemble a gambrel barn.
It would be mixed-use, with Dunkin’ Donuts on the first floor and “two to three” residential apartments on the second floor.
Traffic would enter the hairpin-shaped drive-through along the southern property line (bordering 30 King Sq.). Customer parking would be located alongside the building and in an off-street lot.
It would address safety issues at the current Dunkin’ Donuts location, where vehicles must park on busy Route 3.
“Customers are backing up into traffic and it’s a dangerous place to do that,” Albert said.
EUREKA MOMENT
According to Albert, plans for the new location came about by happenstance.
In July 2022, he purchased the property directly behind the municipal parking lot, 28 King Sq., with plans to use the site’s old yellow barn for business storage, he said.
“I honestly stumbled across it,” Albert said. “I was looking for a storage facility and I got a call from an agent that I’ve dealt with for many years. She said ‘I’ve got something in Whitefield that might work for you,’ and it was the yellow barn. I went over there and said ‘I like it. I like the design. I think there’s some history and some character to it. Yeah, I’ll take that.’ And, you know, maybe somewhere down the road maybe I rehab it and put something in there, whether it be retail space or potentially housing.”
Time passed. Then Albert revisited the site earlier this year — and inspiration struck.
“One day I was in town, I pulled into the lot and I was staring at it and it was kind of like a Eureka moment,” Albert said. “I said, wow, this little square could be an ideal location. Obviously not setting [the Dunkin’ Donuts] back where the barn is, but closer to the square. So I grabbed my engineer and said, ‘Take a look at this and see what you can do, see if we can put something on there.’”
The engineer returned with plans for a narrow, long building. Albert suggested it be re-designed to fit in with its surroundings – but still stand out. He asked for something “cool and different” and recommended it be done in a “barn style.”
Said Albert, “I gotta admit, when I saw those drawings from my architects I said ‘Wow, I really like this, it’s different but it’ll fit nicely. I think it accomplishes a couple of things: It beautifies some empty space and it kind of takes away a potentially, you know, dangerous situation [related to parking at the current location].”
NEXT STEPS
Moving forward, Albert intends to flesh out his “land for services” barter proposal.
If things proceed as planned, he would return to the Select Board with price estimates for town common improvements, such as granite curbing.
At the same time, he would confer with land use officials.
He must determine what permits the project would require and schedule a preliminary project review with the Planning Board.
The project’s impact on downtown parking is undetermined.
A 2021 survey conducted by the Whitefield Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) found that over 90 percent of those who visit, work and live in downtown Whitefield could easily find a parking space within walking distance of their destination.
There are approximately 576 parking spaces in the center of town (398 private, 178 public).
Community reaction to the project remains to be seen.
Robert Loiacono, an abutter to the project, attended Monday’s Select Board meeting and heard the proposal for the first time.
Reached afterward, he said, “There’s still a lot of questions to be asked before I would be comfortable with this happening,” he said.
