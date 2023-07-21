Drive With Caution Through Local Highway Construction Zones

Several local sections of highway will be construction zones in the coming week. Be prepared and be cautious while driving through these zones.
I-91 Fairlee-St. Johnsbury
Watch for shifting traffic patterns through the work zones along I-91 in both directions near Exit 17 in Newbury and in the southbound lanes near Exit 20 in St. Johnsbury. The Exit 20 southbound on-ramp in St. Johnsbury will remain closed with a signed detour in place. Lane width and speed-limit reductions are currently in effect for all these work zones.
Route 2 Marshfield-Danville
Resurfacing is underway. Motorists can expect lane closures with alternating one-way traffic on U.S. 2 in Marshfield. Motorists are advised to travel with caution as areas of the roadway are scarified and have a gravel surface with no markings indicating the centerline and edge line.
I-91 Lyndon-Barton
Travelers can expect grooved pavement, uneven lanes, and daily lane closures (both NB and SB) in the vicinity of active construction between Exits 23 and 25 from Monday to Friday during daytime construction hours (6 a.m.-6 p.m.). Speed is reduced to 55 mph in the work zone.
I-91 Barton-Derby
Daily, single-lane closures in both directions on I-91 from Exit 25 in Barton to Exit 27 in Derby are scheduled for multiple work zones, Monday through Friday. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
I-91 Bradford
Permanent, single-lane closures remain in place in both directions just north of Exit 16 where maintenance repairs to multiple bridges are ongoing. The speed limit remains 55 mph through the work zones.
