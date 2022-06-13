Driven By Supportive Fans, Kingdom All Stars Ride ‘Truck Song’ To Statewide Victory

It takes a few gifted All Stars with a supportive fan base to be the best.
Look no further than the Kingdom All Stars, who just beat high school musicians from around the state for the chance to take the stage at the upcoming National Life Group Do Good Fest in Montpelier on July 16.
It will be the All Stars’ biggest performance venue in the youth band program’s 10-year history.
The Do Good Fest began eight years ago as a concert event to benefit Branches of Hope, a fund that provides financial support to cancer patients to help pay for essential expenses. The festival happens on the lawn at National Life in Montpelier.
The pandemic put the festival on pause for two years, but it will return this summer with performances by X Ambassadors, American Authors, Forest Blakk and Moxie. Considered the headlining act, X Ambassadors has a platinum album and has toured around the world.
The opportunity for the All Stars to perform on the same stage is a new addition to the Do Good Fest. Called the Beats for Good contest, festival organizers invited any Vermont high school student as an individual or in a band with other high schoolers to submit a song performance. A panel of local music professionals and educators reviewed the submissions and selected their top 10 performances. Those submissions were presented online and the public was invited to vote for their favorite with the winner getting the chance to open the festival and a $5,000 cash prize.
The All Stars submitted “The Truck Song,” and panelists promoted it to the finals where All Stars fans responded with a contest-winning number of votes.
“The Northeast Kingdom is just a great community,” said All Stars director Todd Wellington. “We don’t win this alone. The Truck Song is great but all of our friends and neighbors put us over the top … This is all about the power of community.”
The news of the All Stars victory in the Beats for Good contest was shared Monday morning on the Mike & Mary show on STAR 92.9 FM in Burlington.
Listening at that moment was All Stars band member Zane Mawhinney, of Lyndonville, one of four creators of The Truck Song.
“I was surprised,” said Mawhinney, a 17-year-old heading into his senior year at Lyndon Institute. “Of course I was hoping for us to win, but we were up against some pretty good artists and other bands.”
Not only did the DJs announce the All Stars victory; they also played the song.
Mawhinney’s first contact to share the news was his mother, Lorrie, but she already knew because she too was listening to the radio for the contest result.
Like Wellington, Zane Mawhinney was appreciative of the supporters who voted the All Stars into the festival. “It feels really good knowing that we have that many fans and that they’re dedicated to coming back every day and voting for us,” he said.
The Truck Song was written and recorded by band members Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, and siblings Macey and Zane Mawhinney. The song was created for use in a television commercial for Wells River Chevrolet.
Bogie, age 16, said it’s a winning song because of the collaboration of talent.
“This one we wrote as a band,” she said. “To have that variety and knowledge in song-writing made it a very strong song. I’m very glad that we have a chance to share this one.”
Mawhinney said a combination of good songwriting and a “catchy chord progression” helped propel The Truck Song to victory. The song is available at: KingdomAllStars.bandcamp.com.
The bandmates talked about how the Do Good Fest will give the All Stars significant exposure.
“I think it will be a great opportunity,” said Mawhinney. “It will give us a lot of publicity to get our music out there … It means more opportunities, more listeners, better ways to spread our music.”
Said Bogie, “It’s a very crucial step for getting more exposure for the band. It will hopefully mean more listeners on our Spotify account; more places to play; any way that people can know that we exist.”
Do Good Fest promoters project as many as 10,000 festival-goers. That audience size is “by far” the All Stars’ biggest, Wellington said. “This will be a huge step-up for the band. But I know they are up to the challenge … It feels like an impossible dream come true.”
Bogie, who has performed for live audiences many times despite her youth, said she still gets butterflies before a show, which she said is how it should be.
“If you’re nervous it just means you care,” she said. “I’m excited (for the Do Good Fest). It’s a great opportunity for a high schooler in such a small part of Vermont to play for so many people.”
Said Mawhinney, “I still really haven’t wrapped my mind around it. It’s going to be a really good show and really good opportunity to play in front of that many people.”
Tickets for the festival are available online at https:dogoodfest.com. General admission is free with a recommended donation or purchase a “VIP Experience.” Gates open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. The music starts at 4 p.m.
The Do Good Fest performance is one of a handful of dates booked this summer for the Kingdom All Stars. They’ll also perform at the Maple Roots Festival in Montpelier, White Caps Campground in Westmore, the Danville Fair and the Caledonia County Fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.