Driver Accused Of Causing Crash & Injury During Illegal Street Race

A Brownington teen is facing multiple criminal charges after police said an illegal street race ended with a crash and injuries on Route 14 in Irasburg over the weekend.
Daniel Broome, 19, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of eluding police and misdemeanor charges of reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and excessive speed. Broome was then released on conditions by Judge Brian J. Grearson.
Vermont State Police say the incident began on Sunday, about 2:30 p.m. while Tpr. Nathan Handy was patrolling Route 14 in a 50 mph zone.
Orleans Superior Court
“I saw an older silver truck and an older black truck traveling south at what I believed to be an excessive rate of speed,” wrote Tpr. Handy in his report. “I activated my radar and received a reading of 79 MPH for the silver truck. While attempting to catch up to the vehicles, I observed both vehicles to increase in speed and swerve into the opposing traffic lane at high rates of speed to pass vehicles.”
Police said they tried to stop the trucks but broke-off the pursuit for public safety reasons when it became clear they were not going to pull over. But just minutes later a report of a crash at the intersection of US Route 5 and Covered Bridge Road in Irasburg came over Tpr. Handy’s police radio.
“I arrived at the above listed location and observed a white SUV flipped over and the above listed silver Dodge truck several hundred feet off the roadway in a field,” wrote Tpr. Handy. “The operator of the silver Dodge came forward and was identified by VT Learner’s Driver License as Daniel Broome, 19…I asked Broome why he failed to stop for me, and he advised he did not stop because he did not have a license.”
According to police, the overturned white SUV was being operated by Michael Harbec, 54. His wife, Melissa Harbec, 50, was in the passenger seat.
“Michael advised me he was traveling north on US Route 5 in the Town of Irasburg when he observed Broome run through the stop sign onto the traveled portion of US Route 5.” wrote Tpr. Handy. “Michael advised me he did not have time to react and stuck Broome’s vehicle.”
Police say Melissa Harbec was injured in the crash and was transported to North Country Hospital.
If convicted of all the charges Broome faces a possible sentence of over eight years in prison and over $7,000 in fines.
