A local man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed his best friend.
Benjamin Chambers, 22, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to felony gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting and a misdemeanor charge of excessive speed.
Chambers was eventually released by Judge Lisa A. Warren on conditions including an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and an order to not drive any motor vehicle while the case is pending.
But the prosecutor wanted a lot more.
Orleans Superior Court
Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Cricchi asked the court to impose a 24-hour curfew and a court-appointed custodian - known as a “Condition #4” person - to monitor Chambers and report any violations of his conditions of release.
But Chambers’ defense attorney, Brice C. Simon of Stowe, convinced the court to drop the Condition #4 custodian and scale back the curfew hours.
“Those proposed conditions of release strike me as excessive,” said Attorney Simon. “It almost seems as if the Orleans State’s Attorney’s Office is asking for a #4 person in every case. I don’t know if that’s true but that seems to be what they’re doing and it seems like it’s excessive and over-reaching.”
Cricchi argued that he just wanted to protect the public and prevent a future tragedy.
“This is a 22-year-old who has a known history of speeding,” said Cricchi.
But Attorney Simon again argued that the state was coming down too hard on his client based on a single incident in which there were no aggravating factors such as alcohol, drugs or a risk of flight by the defendant.
“There’s been the loss of one community member,” said Attorney Simon. “It sounds like what the state is trying to do is destroy the life of Mr. Chambers - who’s already heartbroken about what occurred.”
According to a report filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Christopher Hein, Chambers is accused of driving a black 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck at a high rate of speed on Route 58 in the town of Lowell around 10 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Chambers told police that as the truck approached a “downhill sweeping left curve” he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway causing the truck to roll down an embankment and eject his friend, Shane Copp, 24, from the vehicle.
Copp was pronounced dead at the scene.
“At some point while Vehicle 1 was in its state of roll, the passenger earlier identified as Copp was ejected from the vehicle, and it came to rest on top of him,” wrote Tpr. Hein.
Police say the posted speed limit on that section of Route 58 is 50 m.p.h.
Chambers told police he was driving at about 70 m.p.h. when the crash occurred. Tpr. Hein, in his report, said there is evidence that shows Chambers could have been traveling as fast as 87 m.p.h.
Chambers faces a possible sentence of over 15 years in prison and $15,000 in fines if convicted.
