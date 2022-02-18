The driver who police say caused a double fatal crash on Wednesday night has been charged for her alleged role in the head-on collision.
On Friday Vermont State Police charged Katelyn Deslandes, 23, of Island Pond, with grossly negligent operation with death resulting. Police say Deslandes was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu west on Route 105 in Charleston at approximately 8:45 on Wednesday evening when her car crossed the center line into the path of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston. Cota and his passenger, Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, were killed in the crash.
Deslandes was seriously hurt, police reported, but her injuries are not life-threatening. She was first taken to North Country Hospital but then was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Warren reportedly died at the scene. Cota died at the hospital.
Nobody involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, police said. Both cars were totaled in the crash.
The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. Also on scene were Charleston Fire Department, Newport Ambulance and Wrights Towing. The roadway in the area was closed for nearly four hours.
Cota was a student at North Country Union High School and Warren was a student at Lyndon Institute.
An arraignment for Deslandes is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains active and ongoing. Further charges are pending toxicology results.
Tragic History Repeats?
Sources say Katelyn Deslandes is the younger sister of Christina Deslandes, who pleaded guilty in Essex Superior Court in February 2018 to gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to serve 6 months to 5 years in prison in connection with a fatal car crash that took the life of her young son in 2015.
Christina Deslandes’ 3-year-old son Bentley J. Castrogiovanni died after the 2001 Volkswagen Jetta driven by his mother crossed the center line and southbound lane before crashing head-on into a utility pole on Route 114 in Brighton on Sunday, Aug 16, 2015, at 12:08 p.m.
State police said the boy was in the front seat of the car without a seat belt on and without the aid of a child car seat or booster seat when the car crashed. According to autopsy results, the boy died of internal decapitation from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
Castrogiovanni was pronounced dead at North Country Hospital following the crash. Deslandes, who was also not wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries.
The elder Deslandes was charged in October of 2015 with involuntary manslaughter – reckless endangerment, involuntary manslaughter – criminal negligence, gross careless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle and cruelty to a child.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors to settle the charges, Deslandes had been facing a possible sentence of over 55 years in prison and $53,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.