Driver Charged With DWI 5 After Crashing Car Into House

Car key on the bar with spilled alcohol

A Barnet man was charged with drunken driving for the 5th time after he allegedly crashed his car into a house in Waterford Tuesday night.

Eric J. Marcy, 49, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday to felony drunken driving - 5th offense and misdemeanor driving with a license suspended for drunken driving and was held for lack of $2,000 bail set by Judge Michael J. Harris.

