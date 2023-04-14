Driver Cited For Leaving The Scene Of A Crash That Injures LI Student

Lyndonville Police have cited a Northfield man who left the scene of a two-car crash that injured a Lyndon Institute student.
Michael O’Rourke, 64, was cited on Friday into Caledonia Superior Court on May 22 to answer a charge of leaving the scene of a crash.
The crash occurred on Thursday at 4:08 p.m. at the intersection of Back Center Road and Center Street in Lyndon Center.
Alexia Degreenia, 15, who had a youth driver’s permit, was behind the wheel of a black Ram pick-up truck and headed toward a softball practice at LI with her step-dad, Ryan Fox, 36, who was in the passenger seat.
Police said another truck was coming in the opposite direction and as they passed each other, the rear-view mirrors of the two trucks collided and sent a piece of glass into Degreenia’s face. She was bleeding but was treated by a local ambulance crew for a non-life-threatening injury and continued to softball practice. Police say Fox was also injured.
But the second truck left the scene and did not return. Its destroyed mirror and other debris were left behind in the street at the scene of the crash. Lyndonville Police then began seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual driving the second truck and determined from the debris that the second truck was a Ford F-150.
O’Rourke, who is an employee of LI, later called Lyndonville Police and said he was the driver of the second truck and voluntarily met with police on Friday and was cited into court.
Young drivers with youth permits are allowed to drive motor vehicles as long as there is a licensed adult in the vehicle with them.
