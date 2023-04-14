Driver Cited For Leaving The Scene Of A Crash That Injures LI Student
Lyndon Lyndonville Public Safety Facility Police Fire Departments #filephoto

Lyndonville Police have cited a Northfield man who left the scene of a two-car crash that injured a Lyndon Institute student.

Michael O’Rourke, 64, was cited on Friday into Caledonia Superior Court on May 22 to answer a charge of leaving the scene of a crash.

