LITTLETON. N.H. — A man from Concord, Vt., died on Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving left the northbound lane of Interstate 93 and crashed deep into the cold and murky Connecticut River.
Joshua Casey, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was freed from the submerged cab of the 2018 Dodge Ram he was driving by New Hampshire Fish and Game divers about 1:50 p.m., more than 2½ hours after the crash occurred.
New Hampshire State Police reported that Casey’s vehicle was approaching the I93 bridge that spans the river when it left the roadway and traveled through the median separating the north and southbound lanes before plunging down an embankment and into the river. It sank in an estimated 20 feet of water about 35 feet from shore.
The first emergency crews that arrived saw the path of travel the vehicle took to the river but could not see the vehicle. Littleton firefighters in a boat were the first to the scene and determined the location of the truck. Using a pole, they determined the uppermost part of the truck was about 10 feet below the surface.
Two Littleton Firefighters who are trained as swift water technicians entered the water and swam to the vehicle. The depth of the vehicle and the murkiness of the water impeded their efforts to determine the location and status of any occupants inside the vehicle. The water temperature at the depth of the truck was also limiting the ability of the swimmers to remain below the surface for too long, said Littleton Fire & Rescue Chief Michael Mcquillen.
“The concern of hypothermia is there,” he said. “Although the adrenaline is kind of running them at that point, I don’t want it to get to the point where they themselves become a victim,” he said.
It was decided that a dive team wearing scuba gear and air tanks were needed.
A crew from Fish and Game motored to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Two divers entered the water about 10 minutes later. After getting the body out they worked to attach straps to the truck for its removal from the river.
B&B Towing and Recovery out of Littleton responded to the scene, parking on the shoulder of the southbound lane of I93. Operators extended the boom out over the river and lowered a cable to the surface approximately 100 feet below.
Retrieval of the truck began at about 2:35 p.m. and about 12 minutes later it arrived at the top of the bridge.
Fuel from the vehicle spilled into the river during the retrieval and firefighters worked to clean up the spill. Chief Mcquillen said using control pads and skimming booms, crews were able to contain the spill and clean it up. New Hampshire DES was notified.
The Troop F report noted that when Casey’s vehicle left the road it struck a tree before continuing through the median and down into the river.
During the hours-long rescue and retrieval effort, traffic on I-93 was reduced to one lane.
In addition to NH State Police, Fish and Game and Littleton Fire & Rescue, several other emergency crews responded, including Vermont State Police, Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, Lisbon Fire Department, Bath Fire Department, Whitefield Fire Department, St. Johnsbury Fire Department, Waterford Vermont Fire Department, and New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Alexander Tucker or Trooper Marylee Schnittgen at 603-846-3333 or Marlee.M.Schnittgen@dos.nh.gov or Alexander.P.Tucker@dos.nh.gov.
