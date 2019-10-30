A Danville woman was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-91 in St. Johnsbury Oct. 23. Susan Mescher, 66, allegedly veered across two lanes of traffic and off the east side of the roadway after falling asleep at the wheel. Her vehicle became entangled in the wire cables of the guard rail, police said.
No injuries were reported, but Mescher’s 2015 Mini Cooper sustained extensive damage as a result of the crash.
