ST. JOHNSBURY — A St. Johnsbury resident, who state police say drove a Super Duty Ford truck with a dump body across the center line, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the truck crashed head-on into another truck on Portland Street Monday afternoon.
Karrie Lowrey, 41, was taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment. It was not known if Lowrey was wearing a seat belt.
The crash happened in the area of F.W. Webb and the Moose Lodge.
The trooper’s investigation determined Lowrey was driving a 2015 Ford Super Duty Ford truck and crossed the center line, colliding with a 2017 Ford Super Duty truck driven by Lloyd Rowell, 59, of Walden. The impact totaled Lowrey’s truck, while Rowell’s had significant front-end damage.
Neither Rowell nor a passenger in his truck, Brian Wheeler, 59, of St. Johnsbury, were hurt.
Lowrey was ticketed for crossing the center line.
Trooper Aremburg said his investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information about the crash to call 802-748-3111.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.