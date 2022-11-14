ST. JOHNSBURY — A St. Johnsbury resident, who state police say drove a Super Duty Ford truck with a dump body across the center line, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the truck crashed head-on into another truck on Portland Street Monday afternoon.

Karrie Lowrey, 41, was taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment. It was not known if Lowrey was wearing a seat belt.

