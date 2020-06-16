A Burke man was taken to the hospital after a car crash into a utility pole Tuesday afternoon.
Injuries to Raymond McCoy, 76, were reported as minor, according to a report by Trooper Jason Danielsen. McCoy was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
The trooper noted that the crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday on School Street in Burke. McCoy was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu and was not wearing a seat belt when a mechanical problem with the car caused McCoy to leave the road and crash, stated the police report.
