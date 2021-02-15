The driver of a vehicle hit head-on by a motorist trying to pass a plow truck has died from his injuries, according to Vermont State Police.
Bruce Santaw, 69, of Jay, died on Feb. 12 from injuries he suffered in a crash on Feb. 2 in Newport Center, noted Trooper Logan Miller. Santaw was driving a 2020 Chevy box truck north on Route 100, the trooper reported, when a 2010 Buick Lacross, driven by Tiffany Crandall, 41, of Charleston, who was driving south, decided to pass a plow truck in front of her and steered into the northbound line, colliding with Santaw.
At the time of the crash, state police assessed that injuries to both Santaw and Crandall were “non life-threatening.” Soon after the crash, Crandall was ticketed for improper passing and for a license suspension violation.
Trooper Logan’s updated report came on Monday morning. In it he notes that on Feb. 9 Santaw “was rushed to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he was unresponsive and ultimately passed away due to his injuries on 02/12/2021.”
The investigation continues, stated Trooper Logan, when asked if Santaw’s passing could mean criminal charges for Crandall.
