Driver In Fatal Crash Arrested

Melinda Mitchell

State Police arrested Melinda Mitchell on charges of gross negligent operation with death resulting and gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury Sunday morning.

Police say Mitchell, 28, of Lyndon, was distracted when she failed to negotiate a slight curve, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car on Route 5 near the Lyndon-St. Johnsbury town line the morning of Monday, Oct. 21.

