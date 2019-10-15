Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in East Montpelier Oct. 5, hearing that a car collided with a tree. Upon arrival, troopers said they identified Todd Howard, 20, of Greensboro, as the operator.
Howard was transported to Central Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. During further investigation, police said Howard was showing signs of intoxication. Ultimately, he was taken into custody and transported to the State Police barracks in Middlesex for processing.
