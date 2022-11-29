St. Johnsbury police Cpl. George Johnson checks the scene of debris from a pickup truck which crashed into a utility pole Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Railroad St. and Concord Ave. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A Haverhill, N.H. resident was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Railroad Street and Concord Avenue.
St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson, who investigated the crash, said the condition of the male was serious enough that he wanted to wait for the male driver’s family to be notified before he provided the name.
The driver was operating a 2022 Dodge Ram, traveling north on Railroad Street when the vehicle veered right into a utility pole. Witnesses told Cpl. Johnson that it appeared the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed as it approached the intersection and the driver didn’t attempt to stop prior to the collision.
“This leads me to believe it may have been a medical event (that led to the crash),” Cpl. Johnson said. He was unable to speak to the driver at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, as the driver was not conscious, said Cpl. Johnson.
The impact with the pole sent crashed vehicle debris 42 feet forward on the railroad tracks, according to the corporal.
The driver was not the registered owner of the truck, said Cpl. Johnson.
St. Johnsbury firefighters assisted at the scene, and CALEX Ambulance took the driver to the hospital.
Roland’s Wrecker Service removed the heavily damaged truck. The crash location close to the railroad tracks meant the railroad company was alerted to ensure there was no train traffic while the truck was removed.
