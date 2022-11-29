ST. JOHNSBURY — A Haverhill, N.H. resident was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Railroad Street and Concord Avenue.

St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson, who investigated the crash, said the condition of the male was serious enough that he wanted to wait for the male driver’s family to be notified before he provided the name.

