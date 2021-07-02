LYNDONVILLE — Standing water on I-91 appears to have contributed to a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
It occurred at about 2:55 p.m. in the northbound lane. A 2012 Hyundai Accent being driven by Gaetan Letourneau, 63, of Irasburg was northbound on I-91 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. He told state troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks that the vehicle hydroplaned coming across a bridge just north of the first Lyndonville exit, and went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a roadside ledge, causing it to roll over twice before landing back on its wheels. Letourneau suffered a head injury and was transported to NVRH. The vehicle was totaled.
It was raining at the time, and police verified that there was standing water on the roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.