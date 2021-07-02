LYNDONVILLE — Standing water on I-91 appears to have contributed to a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

It occurred at about 2:55 p.m. in the northbound lane. A 2012 Hyundai Accent being driven by Gaetan Letourneau, 63, of Irasburg was northbound on I-91 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. He told state troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks that the vehicle hydroplaned coming across a bridge just north of the first Lyndonville exit, and went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a roadside ledge, causing it to roll over twice before landing back on its wheels. Letourneau suffered a head injury and was transported to NVRH. The vehicle was totaled.

It was raining at the time, and police verified that there was standing water on the roadway.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments