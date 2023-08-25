Driver Injured In Log Truck Rollover Aug 25, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Route 2 in Jefferson was closed for six hours following a log truck rollover on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Jefferson Fire Photo) Buy Now Route 2 in Jefferson was closed for six hours following a log truck rollover on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Jefferson Fire Photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — Route 2 was closed to traffic for six hours following a log truck rollover this week.The accident occurred Thursday morning when the fully-loaded tractor trailer veered onto the soft shoulder and rolled over in the area of Waumbek Golf Course.Jefferson Fire/EMS and Lancaster Ambulance were summoned at 7:56 a.m. and arrived to find an off-duty firefighter-paramedic tending to the driver, who was trapped in the crumpled truck cab. The driver was extricated from the cab and transported to Weeks Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Route 2 was shut down for an extended period until the scene was cleared at 2:21 p.m.B&B Recovery/Towing removed the vehicle. Lancaster Fire, New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation also assisted. More from this section +6 DRB Hears Plan To Clear Tap & Die Property SAU 84 Mulls School Closure For 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Day 2023 Salute To First Responders: K-9 Unit Plays Important Role For VSP And Newport PD Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Worth A Look... +6 5 ways to make the most out of a visit to the Farmers Market +37 National Cheese, lettuce, and other groceries that rose in price in July +27 National Eggs, chicken, and other groceries that dropped in price in July +2 How every state's casino gaming industry compares to the rest of the country +3 Housing, clothing, and food are more expensive: Inflation of these household expenditures defies Fed rate hikes +6 National 5 tips for managing workplace burnout +11 10 of the most popular live animal college mascots on social media +8 Which industries are adopting AI the most and least? +5 What auto loan rate can you qualify for based on your credit score? +3 National Dark Forest: A look inside controversial wilderness therapy camps +11 States that have seen the largest rent growth so far in 2023 +3 National Online college enrollment is on the rise: What brings students to virtual campuses? +103 National States with the most workers quitting their jobs +2 How gas prices have changed across the U.S. since the 1970s +8 California, Texas lead the nation for most disaster-prone states. Here's how the top 10 states compare. +26 Entertainment 25 of the best female hip-hop collaborations +3 As car prices stabilize, car maintenance remains costly +51 Entertainment 25 hip-hop pioneers: Then and now +4 Post-COVID surge in weddings, other formal functions drive uptick in jewelry sales National It's a bird. It's a plane. It's the police responding to a 911 call +27 Entertainment 26 style trends that were popularized by hip-hop +2 Where homeowners are trapped by 74% mortgage cost hike from pandemic-era low rates +51 National Cities with the highest rates of obesity +4 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable—here's a closer look at maternal mortality in the US What to do if you're denied a car loan National For many, a lawyer is a luxury out of reach +51 Cities with the highest rates of depression +6 20 ways to reduce indoor air pollution in your home +5 National Comparing the prevalence of learning disabilities, from kids to adults +26 Entertainment 25 musicians you assumed were American but aren't +2 From pandemic essential to the new normal: How QR codes rose to prominence +11 10 states where college enrollment has dropped the most over the past decade National "Concrete Coffins": Surviving extreme heat behind bars +2 2023's Best Vacation Spots for Rooftop Swimming +103 National States with the most job openings in June +16 Top 15 college football rivalries +4 Are ZIP code-based car insurance rates a "form of redlining?" +6 National Why some casinos don't pay and how to get your winnings +2 National Electric vehicle charging standards are going to change—here's what's at stake +16 The major US cities with the most animal lovers +3 National Which states have the deadliest rush hour? +53 States with the most drunk driving fatalities Entertainment How much does Barbie's dream Corvette cost in real life? +52 Who gets the most spam calls: A ranking of every state 4 amazing Labor Day weekend getaway plans +6 The 5 most impressive winning streaks in men's tennis history +11 National Women's suffrage, but for whom? These 10 Black suffragists fought for the vote before—and long after—the 19th Amendment +16 Car insurance FAQs: This is what a deductible and 14 other terms mean +2 Currents of change: Battery EVs surpass diesel for first time in EU Checklist for your car before any road trip Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Special Collections The Caledonian-Record's Special Sections Littleton Record Business Recognition 2023 2022 Year In Review Salute To First Responders Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Real Estate Transactions Two-bedroom home in Newport sells for $187,000 Sale closed in Hardwick: $65,000 for a single-family house Single family residence sells for $275,000 in Derby Line Single family residence in Saint Johnsbury sells for $196,000 Detached house sells in Barnet for $365,000 Single family residence sells in Barton for $50,000 Sale closed in East Burke: $450,000 for a three-bedroom home Triplex in Saint Johnsbury sells for $220,000 Sale closed in Waterford: $485,000 for a two-bedroom home Single-family residence in Saint Johnsbury sells for $375,000 Townhouse in West Burke sells for $380,000 Single family residence sells for $100,000 in Orleans How much did the nine most expensive homes sell for in North Country the week of July 31? How much did it cost to buy a home in North Country the week of July 31? See all homes sold in North Country, July 31 to August 6 What are the eight most expensive homes that sold in Northeast Kingdom the week of July 24? Top four most expensive homes sold in North Country the week of July 24 How much did it cost to buy a home in Northeast Kingdom the week of July 24? See how much real estate prices increased in North Country the week of July 24 See all homes sold in Northeast Kingdom, July 24 to July 30
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.