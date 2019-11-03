Two vehicles collided on US Route 5 in Derby, resulting in a non-life threatening injury to one of the drivers. Around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, Vermont State Police said Larry Ransom, 72, of Essex, and Tonya Beezup, 43, of Derby were involved in a crash.
Police said both vehicles were traveling south when Ransom, traveling behind Beezup, rear-ended her vehicle during an abrupt stop. Beezup was transported to North Country Hospital as a result of a non-life threatening injury suffered in the collision.
