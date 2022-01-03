Driver Jailed After Two Car Collision In Derby

A Lunenburg man with a history of drunken driving charges is now behind bars following his involvement in a two-car crash on Route 5 in Derby last week.
Vermont State Police say Tucker Jacobs, 25, was arrested near the crash scene after reportedly trying to flee the area on foot.
Jacobs has now pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of drunken driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and three counts of violating conditions of release related to prior charges.
Orleans Superior Court
Judge Lisa A. Warren set bail at $2,500 and imposed a condition that Jacobs only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian. Judge Warren also ordered Jacobs to not buy, have or consume any alcoholic beverages, and be subject to a 24-hour curfew if released.
Jacobs, who was also ordered to engage with a pre-trial substance abuse monitor, is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Police say Jacobs was driving a “speeding” 2008 Chevrolet Impala north on Route 5 on Monday, Dec. 27, a 7:08 p.m. when a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Kathy Wilson, 23, of Brownington, pulled out of a driveway. Jacobs’ car then struck Wilson’s car causing it to spin around.
“Wilson stated she was traveling less than 5 mph at the time of the crash,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Nathan Handy in his report.
Wilson provided a roadside breath test which showed she had zero alcohol in her system, but police say Wilson did not have possession of a valid Vermont driver’s license.
Police said Jacobs’ car contained several bottles and cans of empty alcoholic beverages and after a records check police learned that Jacobs’ Vermont driver’s license was civilly suspended.
Both vehicles were totaled and both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said police.
According to court documents, Jacobs was not at the scene of the crash when troopers arrived, but they tracked him down with the assistance of Newport Police and K-9 Ozzy. Police say Jacobs’ tried to get away a second time, but was quickly recaptured and resisted arrest.
According to a police affidavit filed in support of the charges, a court records check showed Jacobs was convicted of drunken driving on June 13, 2018, and is also awaiting trial on a new charge of drunken driving — second offense stemming from an alleged incident on Oct. 27.
“In this described case, there were similar circumstances where Jacobs crashed his motor vehicle and fled on foot,” wrote Tpr. Handy.
On Oct. 28, Jacobs was issued court-ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from driving without a valid driver’s license and subject to a 24-hour curfew at his residence. On Dec. 17, 2019, Jacobs was issued court-ordered conditions of release that he not buy, have or drink any alcoholic beverages, according to court documents.
Once Jacobs was in custody, police noted signs of impairment. Jacobs was medically evaluated by Newport Ambulance and was later transported to North Country Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Wilson was also taken to North Country Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police say Wilson failed to yield to oncoming traffic when she pulled out of the driveway, but police also charged Jacobs with reckless endangerment by traveling at a “high rate of speed hitting Kathy Wilson’s vehicle causing it to spin around and crash which placed Ms. Wilson in danger of death or serious bodily injury.”
Jacobs faces a possible sentence of over seven years in prison and $8,000 in fines.
