Driver Killed In Head-on Crash In Newark
A Vermont State Police cruiser on patrol on Interstate 91 in Sheffield.

A driver died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash on the Island Pond Road in Newark on Thursday night.

Vermont State Police have not provided the name of the deceased driver. Sgt. Joshua Mikkola reported that they must first make contact with next of kin.

