Route 2 east of St. Johnsbury was closed for hours following an accident near Fairbanks Scales that claimed the life of the driver early Tuesday.

The road was closed and traffic detoured following the crash of a large dump truck that snagged overhead utility lines when the dump body began to lift as it was driving west toward St. Johnsbury at about 7:25 a.m.

