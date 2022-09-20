Route 2 east of St. Johnsbury was closed for hours following an accident near Fairbanks Scales that claimed the life of the driver early Tuesday.
The road was closed and traffic detoured following the crash of a large dump truck that snagged overhead utility lines when the dump body began to lift as it was driving west toward St. Johnsbury at about 7:25 a.m.
The vehicle, a work truck from Raymond Heath Construction in Waterford, ended up on its side and down an embankment.
A release from DMV Enforcement, which is responsible for investigating commercial vehicle accidents, indicates the dump bed was engaged while the vehicle was in motion. DMV did not specify if there was a mechanical issue or if it was an accidental activation.
Security camera video footage from Fairbanks Scales showed the truck passing in front of the building with the dump partially raised. Another camera angle facing further west revealed the dump was higher as it continued driving just moments before the communications lines crossing Route 2 overhead were snagged and the accident ensued.
St. Johnsbury Fire, CALEX and State Police responded to the scene along with DMV investigators. According to emergency dispatch, CALEX transported one person to NVRH shortly after 8 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, stated the DMV release.
Numerous crews from various utilities were on hand to repair the damage. At least three GMP trucks arrived to replace a pole that was damaged when the lines pulled their attachment points out of the pole, splintering a large section of it. GMP crews said there were no electrical outages for area customers, and operations at Fairbanks, the closest customer, continued throughout the morning.
At least four trucks from Consolidated Communications were also on hand to reattach their downed lines. Nicole Elton, a spokesperson for Consolidated, said they had no reported outages as a result of the accident. Nedah Warstler, community relations manager for NEK Broadband, said their services were not disrupted either.
Clay Purvis, Director of the Telecommunications and Connectivity Division with the Vermont Department of Public Service, said numerous providers have lines running along the Route 2 corridor including electric, phone and cable, as well as several consumer and wholesale broadband and fiber providers. There appeared to be severed lines in the roadway but it is uncertain which service they served.
DMV indicated the accident remains under active investigation. The state emergency alert system issued a notification just after 5 p.m. that all lanes of Route 2 were reopened.
