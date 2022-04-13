While talking to St. Johnsbury Firefighter Andrew Ruggles, St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford points east on Portland Street near the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
CALEX emergency medical personnel prepare to load Richard Clark, 65, of St. Johnsbury, into an ambulance at the intersection of Portland and Caledonia streets on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after the vehicle Clark was driving was struck by an oncoming vehicle. (Photo by Dana Gray)
While talking to St. Johnsbury Firefighter Andrew Ruggles, St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford points east on Portland Street near the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
CALEX emergency medical personnel prepare to load Richard Clark, 65, of St. Johnsbury, into an ambulance at the intersection of Portland and Caledonia streets on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after the vehicle Clark was driving was struck by an oncoming vehicle. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A new truck driven by a Danville man on Portland Street Wednesday afternoon veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the driver’s side of another vehicle.
Roger Cote, 65, of Danville, was driving his Chevrolet Colorado with only 1,000 miles on it west on Portland Street when he veered into the other lane as Richard Clark, 65, of St. Johnsbury, was driving east in a Chevrolet Malibu. The truck crashed into the driver’s side of the car, causing airbags in both vehicles to inflate. Damage was significant to both vehicles and both were towed from the scene. Capt. Jason Gray said he suspects the truck - with dealer plates still affixed - is totaled.
Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area of the crash where Portland Street intersects with Weeks Court while St. Johnsbury Police investigated, St. Johnsbury firefighters checked for hazards and cleaned up debris and CALEX medical personnel provided aid. Clark was taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Lt. Mark Bickford said he was complaining of shoulder pain.
A witness to the crash who was following Cote said he was weaving back and forth prior to the crash. Lt. Bickford said Cote said he wasn’t texting and there was no evidence of substance or alcohol use. The officer said he was still investigating, but his initial take on the cause of the crash was that Cote had nodded off.
“Inattention due to falling asleep at the wheel,” said Lt. Bickford.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.