ST. JOHNSBURY — A new truck driven by a Danville man on Portland Street Wednesday afternoon veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the driver’s side of another vehicle.

Roger Cote, 65, of Danville, was driving his Chevrolet Colorado with only 1,000 miles on it west on Portland Street when he veered into the other lane as Richard Clark, 65, of St. Johnsbury, was driving east in a Chevrolet Malibu. The truck crashed into the driver’s side of the car, causing airbags in both vehicles to inflate. Damage was significant to both vehicles and both were towed from the scene. Capt. Jason Gray said he suspects the truck - with dealer plates still affixed - is totaled.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area of the crash where Portland Street intersects with Weeks Court while St. Johnsbury Police investigated, St. Johnsbury firefighters checked for hazards and cleaned up debris and CALEX medical personnel provided aid. Clark was taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Lt. Mark Bickford said he was complaining of shoulder pain.

A witness to the crash who was following Cote said he was weaving back and forth prior to the crash. Lt. Bickford said Cote said he wasn’t texting and there was no evidence of substance or alcohol use. The officer said he was still investigating, but his initial take on the cause of the crash was that Cote had nodded off.

“Inattention due to falling asleep at the wheel,” said Lt. Bickford.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments