Driver Shortage Impacting N.H. High School Sports
Buy Now

W.W. Berry (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — A bus driver shortage is having a big impact on middle- and high-school sports programs.

“I’ve been doing athletic director work for 17 years and I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said Littleton AD Brock Ingalls.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments