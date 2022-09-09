Driver Shortage Impacting N.H. High School Sports

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — A bus driver shortage is having a big impact on middle- and high-school sports programs.
“I’ve been doing athletic director work for 17 years and I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said Littleton AD Brock Ingalls.
W.W. Berry of Lancaster, the transportation company serving most North Country school districts, is short at least ten drivers and must complete after-school drop-off routes before ferrying student-athletes to away games.
As a result, two weeks into the fall season, Littleton and other area schools have had to postpone games, juggle schedules, and consider unorthodox solutions such as parent carpools.
This week, Littleton could not arrange transport for varsity soccer matches at Pittsburg-Canaan. On short notice, P-C used its own buses and traveled to Littleton instead.
In solving one problem, another was created. The teams flipped home games, and now Littleton must figure out a way to get to P-C on Sept. 16 — the same day that field hockey is slated to play at St. Thomas Aquinas in Derry and the middle school soccer teams have away games at White Mountains Regional.
“I’m still trying to figure that one out,” Ingalls said.
The driver shortage has forced W.W. Berry to consolidate daily bus routes so that they are longer in distance and duration.
Drivers require more time to complete after-school drop-offs and cannot make traditional sports travel departure times.
Some schools have pushed back start times for athletic contests, but that solution will not remain viable because North Country communities do not have lighted outdoor athletic facilities.
“[Later start times] work out now because we still have daylight, but once we get to October it will be a nightmare,” Ingalls said.
SEARCH FOR SOLUTIONS
W.W. Berry serves five school districts in northwest New Hampshire (SAUs 7, 35, 36, 58, 84 and the North Country Charter Academy).
As elder drivers have retired, bus companies have struggled to find replacements.
W.W. Berry company is actively seeking new drivers and has offered to train and license school personnel such as maintenance workers, paraprofessionals and coaches to drive buses to alleviate the shortage and shorten after-school drop-off routes.
However, those efforts have been largely unsuccessful to date.
Meanwhile, area school districts are considering alternatives to W.W. Berry for athletic travel to avoid further disruptions.
The White Mountains Regional School Board this week reviewed several options.
One is contracted bus service through a third-party provider. White Mountains Regional arranged for Notchview Transport of Franconia to bring the field hockey team to Gilford on Friday.
Another is parent carpools. While allowed under district policy, the proposal must be reviewed by WMRSD’s insurance provider, Primex. At the very least, parents would have to provide proof of a valid driver’s license and vehicle inspection.
In addition, some coaches have expressed interest in driving their teams. However, they would have to earn the proper certification.
Coaches must complete a 10-hour course, pass a 20-question test, and clear a background check to drive the school district’s 10-passenger van. They would have to complete a more intensive and time-consuming process to obtain a CDL license and operate a W.W. Berry school bus.
Rob Scott, CTE Director for the White Mountains Regional School District, said it has been difficult to schedule training due to a lack of available instructors.
When asked if students could simply drive themselves, Scott replied, “Primex frowns upon that.”
MAKING DUE
Faced with the driver shortage, North Country athletic directors have adjusted as best they can.
In Littleton, Ingalls has made efforts to increase communication with parents and to notify them of changes in sports schedules and travel arrangements.
Those changes can happen quickly.
Take for instance a field hockey game scheduled for Sept. 6. The day before, Ingalls learned the team would not have bus transport, so he arranged for someone to drive the team in a school-owned van. The day of, the weather canceled the match. The following day, the rescheduled match was postponed again due to a lack of officials.
Another example occurred on Friday. Ingalls distributed updated schedules to students and families at 4 a.m., and by 10 a.m. three games had been rescheduled, or the departure times were changed due to transportation issues.
“You almost have to have a backup plan for your backup plan,” Ingalls said.
He said athletic directors have been supportive of each other and that they have brainstormed solutions which may include playing games on Saturdays and Sundays when transportation and officials are more readily available.
“That’s one thing with athletic directors, we have to be adaptable, and we have to be willing to roll with it,” he said. “We’re managing it the best we can and we’re trying to keep people informed the best we can. But it’s constantly changing”
Those interested in becoming drivers can contact W.W. Berry at (603) 636-6100 or wwberrytransportation@outlook.com.
