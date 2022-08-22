Not long ago W.W. Berry Transportation in Lancaster had over 100 school bus drivers.
Now, they are down to around 50.
As the number of drivers has decreased, W.W. Berry has consolidated its daily bus routes.
With fewer drivers and fewer routes, some students will spend over 90 minutes on a school bus twice a day.
Tina Reynolds, office manager for W.W. Berry, said the driver shortage is nothing new, but has worsened since the pandemic began.
“This year there has been a huge loss of drivers, and it’s really impacted us severely,” she said.
Butler Bus Company’s Lyndonville garage faces the same issues.
While their driver shortage is not as severe, they are approximately a half-dozen drivers short heading into the 2022-2023 school year.
“Most of my schools are missing at least one driver,” said Butler Bus manager Darlene Jewell.
AGING WORKFORCE
School bus drivers are approximately a decade older than the average American worker.
Reynolds said W.W. Berry has “a considerable number of drivers over the age of 70. A lot of them are just getting older, and they can’t drive forever.”
As elder drivers have retired, bus companies have struggled to find replacements.
Reynolds estimates that her company needs 25 additional drivers to fill empty bus routes across five school districts in northeast New Hampshire.
She has placed help wanted ads in newspapers and on social media, radio and the Northeast Sports Network and offers referral bonuses to current employees.
She has also suggested to school officials that custodians or para-educators could drive school buses as an opportunity to earn extra income.
Butler Bus is also recruiting school employees and offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus, paid in two installments over three months.
Both companies will pay for their drivers’ training and CDL-B testing.
LACK OF APPLICANTS
Despite those efforts, both companies have seen few applicants.
Jewell, at Butler Bus, and Reynolds, at W.W. Berry, point to various reasons why.
Jewell said a national workforce shortage affects all industries, “I’m not the only one looking for workers. The White Market, Rite Aid, everybody is hiring. And nobody wants to work.”
In addition, Reynolds said, some applicants were turned off because the job — while it pays a competitive rate — is part-time and lacks benefits. “The downfall is that some people are looking for insurance.”
They also pointed to mandatory drug test requirements (a growing problem in the age of marijuana legalization) and people’s fear of driving large yellow school buses as added challenges.
Even so, Reynolds said, “There’s a lot of perks to being a school bus driver, especially if you have younger kids, You can take them on a bus route with you, you have the daytime off to be with your kids, you have school vacations off with your children. I consider our pay to be above average for the North Country area. We blow out all the Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald’s by dollars and dollars and dollars.”
“Somebody I knew that was working at Wal-Mart. They were not making a very high income and they worked 35 hours a week. I said ‘Come and drive a bus for me and make the same amount in 20 hours.’”
DISRUPTIONS AHEAD
The bus driver shortage will be felt across the region.
W.W. Berry serves five school districts in northwest New Hampshire (SAUs 7, 35, 36, 58, 84 and the North Country Charter Academy) and Butler Bus’s Lyndonville garage transports for three districts in northeastern Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Kingdom East School District, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union).
In practical terms, the shortage means Littleton will open the year with two routes instead of four, and Jefferson one instead of three, for example.
Because bus drivers must complete their daily routes first, and those daily routes will run longer, sports transportation will be affected.
The six high schools that W.W. Berry serves (Colebrook Academy, Groveton, Lisbon, Littleton, Profile, White Mountains Regional) may require alternate arrangements for away games.
“The problem we’re running into with sports, a sports group might want to leave at 2 p.m., but I literally have two spare drivers in all of the North Country to do sports,” Reynolds said.
One district, White Mountains Regional (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster, Whitefield), has already discussed contingency plans
Earlier this month, school officials suggested that coaches could drive as long as they earn the proper certification.
Coaches must complete a 10-hour course, pass a 20-question test, and clear a background check to drive a 10-passenger van. They would have to complete a more intensive and time-consuming process to obtain a CDL license and operate a school bus.
Parent carpools were also put forward but would require the school district to amend its policy, which requires teams to travel together.
In both cases, school-recognized chaperones would be required to protect the school district from liability.
It’s unclear if either the “coach/van” or “parent/carpool” solution would be available in time for the start of the fall season.
Asked how she would cope with continued challenges in the years ahead, Jewell at Butler Bus didn’t have a ready answer.
“I honestly don’t know, I’m hoping it’s going to go in another direction,” she said.
Those interested in becoming drivers can contact W.W. Berry at (603) 636-6100 or wwberrytransportation@outlook.com and Butler Bus Company at (603) 715-2415 or visit https://butlersbus.com/careers/
