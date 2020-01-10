A Glover man told police a coughing fit cause him to roll his pickup on Interstate 91 Thursday morning.

Vermont State Police responded to the single vehicle rollover on Interstate 91 in Sheffield at about 11:40 a.m. Leroy Perry, 47, of Glover, told police he was driving south when he began to have a major cough. Perry said he coughed to the point that he passed out while driving. His 2018 Ford truck crossed over the center lane into the passing lane. The vehicle proceeded off of the roadway before striking a rock ledge, causing the vehicle to overturn.

