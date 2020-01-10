A Glover man told police a coughing fit cause him to roll his pickup on Interstate 91 Thursday morning.
Vermont State Police responded to the single vehicle rollover on Interstate 91 in Sheffield at about 11:40 a.m. Leroy Perry, 47, of Glover, told police he was driving south when he began to have a major cough. Perry said he coughed to the point that he passed out while driving. His 2018 Ford truck crossed over the center lane into the passing lane. The vehicle proceeded off of the roadway before striking a rock ledge, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.