Two vehicles collided on VT Route 105 on Nov. 27 after one driver looked away from the roadway, police said. According to a report, Sharon Gelo, a 61-year-old Lowell resident, struck a guardrail after taking her eye off the road.
Due to the force of the impact, police said her vehicle redirected into oncoming traffic where she collided with 35-year-old Jonathan Fisher of Newport. Fisher impacted the rear of Gelo’s vehicle.
