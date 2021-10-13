A man from Newbury was killed in a crash on Tuesday after he was thrown from his pickup.

Ronald Getz, 63, was driving a 2001 GMC truck on the Tyler Farm Road in Newbury when the crash occurred, according to a report from Trooper Kyle Fecher. It was about 5 p.m.

Investigation determined Getz was travelling south on Tyler Farm Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and was ejected from the truck. Fecher noted that Getz was not wearing a seat belt. Getz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues and Fecher directed anyone with information concerning the crash to call state police at 802-748-3111.

