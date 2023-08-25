People are gathered by CALEX Ambulance in background at the scene of these crash at about 3 p.m. August 25 on Route 2 by North Danville Road in St. Johnsbury. Vermont State Police and St. Johnsbury Fire Department personnel monitored the scene. One lane on Route 2 west was shut down, and CALEX Ambulance, in background, transported one person from the scene. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Air bag deployment occurred as a result of this two-car crash Friday at about 3 p.m. on Route 2 by North Danville Road in St. Johnsbury. A CALEX ambulance is in the background on the median between Route 2 east and west. CALEX transported one person from the scene. Vermont State Police and St. Johnsbury Fire Department personnel monitored the scene. One lane on Route 2 west was shut down. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
This was the scene of a Friday accident on Route 2 by North Danville Road in St. Johnsbury. Vermont State Police and St. Johnsbury Fire Department personnel monitored the scene. One lane on Route 2 west was shut down, and one person was transported from the scene by CALEX Ambulance. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
People are gathered by CALEX Ambulance in background at the scene of these crash at about 3 p.m. August 25 on Route 2 by North Danville Road in St. Johnsbury. Vermont State Police and St. Johnsbury Fire Department personnel monitored the scene. One lane on Route 2 west was shut down, and CALEX Ambulance, in background, transported one person from the scene. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Air bag deployment occurred as a result of this two-car crash Friday at about 3 p.m. on Route 2 by North Danville Road in St. Johnsbury. A CALEX ambulance is in the background on the median between Route 2 east and west. CALEX transported one person from the scene. Vermont State Police and St. Johnsbury Fire Department personnel monitored the scene. One lane on Route 2 west was shut down. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
This was the scene of a Friday accident on Route 2 by North Danville Road in St. Johnsbury. Vermont State Police and St. Johnsbury Fire Department personnel monitored the scene. One lane on Route 2 west was shut down, and one person was transported from the scene by CALEX Ambulance. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
One person was transported following a two-car crash on Route 2 near the intersection with the North Danville Road at about 3 p.m. Friday. State Police, St. Johnsbury Fire and CALEX responded the scene.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.