Two vehicles collided at the intersection of VT Route 114 and VT Route 105 resulting in minor injuries to one of the drivers.
Alexander Wing, 33, of Stowe was traveling north Feb. 28 on VT Route 114, approaching the intersection of VT Route 105 when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic, police said. As Wing initiated a righthand turn, he was struck by 42-year-old Dave Laney of North Stratford, N.H.
