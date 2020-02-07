Lyndonville Police say the driver of a car that crossed the center line and slammed into a village plow truck Thursday afternoon was operating on a suspended license.

James Watkins, 28, of Lyndonville was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on March 30 to answer a charge of operating on a criminally suspended license. Watkins also received civil citations for defective equipment - front tires with no tread, driving too fast for conditions and crossing the center line.

