ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say two local people upset after a failed drug deal got into separate vehicles and chased a man, who was on foot, striking him in a parking lot off Railroad Street on Wednesday.
Ryan M. Hayes, 33, and Savannah J. Cole, 27, of St. Johnsbury, are in Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, each held there by $10,000 bail. They are set for arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court today.
Both face charges of aggravated assault, assault and robbery, unlawful mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.
The victim of their alleged crimes is Donald L. Hitman, 38, of St. Johnsbury. He was reportedly struck by a 2017 Ford Explorer being driven by Hayes. After being hit, Hitman was further targeted by Hayes and Cole who reportedly stole $200 from him.
Hitman was struck in the parking lot between Jack’s Lazer Car Wash and the building that houses Dead River Company and was the former home of Subway. The former Subway building was struck by the Explorer, causing damage that included smashed exterior electric panels.
Injuries to Hitman included scrapes and cuts to his right leg and left hand. When CALEX rescue personnel arrived to render aid, he was standing with his right pants leg lifted to expose his damaged right leg. Most of his weight was being supported by his left leg. The man was evaluated in the back of an ambulance but refused transport to the hospital.
Capt. Gray said the initial encounter between the people happened in the parking lot near Domino’s Pizza. He said it appears they were there to negotiate a drug deal, but the deal didn’t go through.
“Money didn’t get exchanged because somebody wanted a higher price,” said Capt. Gray. “Hitman claims Savannah wanted more money than he wanted to pay so he left.”
That’s when Hayes and Cole gave chase, Hayes in the Explorer and Cole in a 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer. According to Capt. Gray, it appears Cole made an attempt to strike Hitman but missed and started to turn around for a possible second attempt when the Explorer driven by Hayes hit Hitman.
Capt. Gray described Hayes as Cole’s boyfriend and said the impact of the vehicle pushed Hitman into the side of the building.
After exiting their vehicle to allegedly rob Hitman of $200, Cole and Hayes reportedly drove away.
Responding police encountered several witnesses who gave details about the vehicles involved in the hit-and-run and soon the vehicles were spotted on Pearl Street. A check on the registration confirmed an Eastern Avenue apartment address.
Cole was taken into custody at the apartment, but Hayes was reportedly not there. Sometime later that evening, Capt. Gray said, Hayes turned himself in at the police station.
After they were processed and bail was set, Capt. Gray drove them to jail in Newport. He said the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury refused to take them because of COVID issues within the facility.
Capt. Gray said neither Hayes nor Cole have criminal records in Vermont, “but we’re quite familiar with them both.”
