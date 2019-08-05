No injuries resulted when two vehicles collided in Derby Aug. 3. According to Vermont State Police, Susan Kane, 66, of Derby, was attempting to pull out of the Irving gas station and make a left turn onto Route 5 when she collided with 33-year-old Marie Ostiguy of Sherbrook, Quebec.
As a result of the crash, Kane’s vehicle sustained front-end damage whereas Ostiguy’s sustained damage to the driver’s side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.