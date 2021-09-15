State police say Kanishalyn Olcott, 22, of Lyndonville, was southbound in a Kia Soul on Memorial Drive in Lyndon just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday when she crested a hill and rear-ended a Cooper Mini operated by Darlene Kulzyck, 59, of Burke, who was attempting to turn left onto Sawmill Lane. No injuries were reported at the scene but the occupants of both vehicles were transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to be checked out.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments