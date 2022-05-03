One man is presumed dead after being swept away by a strong current during a fishing trip on the Connecticut River on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Two other members of the fishing party were unharmed. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
From left, Littleton firefighter Tim Muldoon and Lt. Tommy Hartwell, St. Johnsbury Chief Brad Reed, Littleton firefighter Quintin Ross and St. J Capt. Phillip Hawthorne prepare to begin search operations on the Connecticut River on Monday, April 6, 2022. One man is presumed dead after being swept away by a strong current during a fishing trip. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
On Tuesday, authorities discovered the body of missing fisherman Jonathan Zukowski, 31, of Woodstock, N.H.
Zukowski was fishing with two friends on the Connecticut River in Monroe on the afternoon of April 6. The trio stopped on Nine Island, near the confluence of the Connecticut and Passumpsic rivers, when he saw their boat drifting away in the strong, fast current.
Zukowski entered the water in an attempt to retrieve it, and despite attempts to throw him a life jacket, he went underwater and did not resurface. First responders rescued the two other men, who were uninjured but stranded on the island.
Authorities made dramatic search and rescue efforts for weeks after Zukowski went missing but were suspended in late April.
At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, NH Fish and Game located a deceased male subject along the shores of the Connecticut River in Monroe. NH Fish and Game, NH State Police-Troop F and NH State Police-Marine Patrol recovered him from the water and confirmed it was Zukowski.
