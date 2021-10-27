Drug Bust Yields 40 Grams Of Suspected Narcotics

NORTHUMBERLAND — A major drug bust occurred in Coos County on Monday night.
Northumberland Police, assisted by Lancaster Police and the U.S. Border Patrol, executed a search warrant on Old Village Road.
They seized almost 40 grams of a suspected narcotic (drug test results pending) and under $1,000 cash.
No arrests were made but NPD expects to file several charges in the near future. The investigation is ongoing.
