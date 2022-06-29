Drug Crimes Dominate Indictment Roster

Local residents have been charged with drug possession in the June round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.
Trisha Rae Gaudette, 36, of Littleton, was indicted on a special class felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by dispensing less than one gram of fentanyl and tramadol to Nicholas Daudelin on April 3, 2021, in Littleton.
Walter Robert Kempton, 42, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing methamphetamine. He also faces a Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence. On Feb. 16 in Ashland, prosecutors said Kempton tried to hide or destroy a small plastic baggie containing methamphetamine when he grabbed it from the center console of his car and tore it so the contents fell from the bag and then concealed the bag in his sweatshirt pocket, with the intent to impair a police investigation he believed was pending or about to be initiated.
Christopher Paul Kirk, 47, of Hardwick, was indicted on three Class B felony counts of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing quantities of methamphetamine, methadone, and cocaine on March 4, 2021, in Lebanon.
Julie L. Roy, 50, of Lisbon, was indicted on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing heroin and/or fentanyl on Nov. 15, 2020, in Lebanon.
Jessica L. Ward, 32, of Woodsville, was indicted on a Class A felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing methamphetamine on March 16 in Campton, after previously being convicted of felony drug possession in Grafton Superior Court in February.
