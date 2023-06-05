Drug Felon Claims Ineffective Legal Counsel In Fatal Overdose
Mason Therriault

Less than four months after pleading guilty in a fatal drug overdose case, a Groveton man is trying to get out of a stint in prison by arguing he had ineffective legal counsel.

In December, Mason R. Therriault, 30, was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a special class felony count of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, a special class felony count of a subsequent sale of fentanyl in an amount greater than one gram, a Class A felony count of sale of a controlled drug, and two Class A felony counts of possession of a controlled drug.

