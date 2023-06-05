Drug Felon Claims Ineffective Legal Counsel In Fatal Overdose

Less than four months after pleading guilty in a fatal drug overdose case, a Groveton man is trying to get out of a stint in prison by arguing he had ineffective legal counsel.
In December, Mason R. Therriault, 30, was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a special class felony count of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, a special class felony count of a subsequent sale of fentanyl in an amount greater than one gram, a Class A felony count of sale of a controlled drug, and two Class A felony counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Therriault sold the opioid to Evan Laundry, 25, of Groveton, who then inhaled or ingested the drug and died several hours later, on or about Oct. 5, said prosecutors.
In February, Therriault, who was represented by defense attorney Leonard Harden, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to an amended special class felony sale of fentanyl in an amount greater than one gram.
While the sentence carries a state prison sentence of 4 to 8 years, Therriault could leave prison after two years because he’s eligible for two years suspended from his 4-year minimum on condition of good behavior, successful completion of all required substance abuse and mental health treatment, and no A-level prison infractions.
In addition, Therriault pleaded guilty to two amended Class B felony counts of drug possession, each of which carries a prison sentence of 2 1/2 to 5 years, but both of which are suspended on the condition of 5 years of good behavior.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed the count of drug sale with death resulting and the count of subsequent-offense felony drug possession.
On May 30, Therriault filed two hand-written motions, one arguing that he had ineffective legal counsel and the other requesting paperwork.
“My lawyer never even reviewed my case and every time I asked a question he would get frustrated and threaten going to trial and losing,” wrote Therriault. “He also refused to do several motions I asked to have written up and has been ignoring me ever since I came to prison, which has caused me to miss my window to appeal. As my lawyer did no actual work on my case and forced me into a position where I had to take a plea I’d like to request him to be fired for ineffective council [sic] and be issued a refund.”
Therriault also asked the court to allow him to write some motions himself, “as my lawyer won’t even speak to me and refused to do so when asked.”
For the motion for paperwork, he seeks his court transcripts.
“They’re trying to tell me I need to pay almost three thousand dollars and need a bunch of irrelevant information to get my transcripts when I know it’s as easy as putting my name in the computer and printing it,” wrote Therriault. “This is obviously extorsion [sic]and an attempt to keep me from proving my innocence.”
On May 31, Harden filed a motion to withdraw as Therriault’s attorney. The judge granted the motion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.