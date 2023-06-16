Drug Offender Faces New Charge Of Threatening To Kill His Ex

A drug felon from Littleton who in April was found in Lisbon and arrested for probation violations faces new charges alleging that he told his ex-girlfriend he was going to kill her for siccing “them f******* cops on me.”
On Thursday at Grafton Superior Court, Kenneth M. Humphrey, 40, was indicted by a grand jury on a Class B felony count of witness tampering for threatening to kill the woman “in retaliation for her providing the police with information as to his whereabouts so that he would be arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to jail.”
He also faces a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal threatening that charges him with purposely causing “alarm, fright, or dread” by threatening murder.
On April 15, Humphrey was found at his brother’s residence in Lisbon and arrested on two Grafton Superior Court warrants for failing to appear in court in July 2021, Grafton County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Frederic James wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
The failures to appear are for two felony drug cases from Littleton, one in 2015 and the second in 2016, both of which were reopened following his arrest.
Two days after his April 2023 arrest, James said Lisbon Police Chief Benjamin Bailey had called him regarding a report he received about Humphrey, who, while still being held at the Grafton County House of Corrections, made a call to his former girlfriend and threatened to kill her upon his release.
James searched the jail’s recorded phone call system and found that Humphrey placed multiple calls in the two days he had been incarcerated, most of them to his brother and one to a woman, the latter call taking place a day after his arrest.
Each call from the jail begins with an automated message informing the parties the call might be monitored or recorded, said James.
James included a partial transcript of the call.
* Humphrey: “I’m about to kill you when I get out of here. I hope you know that.
* Female: “Oh, well that’s nice to say.”
* Humphrey: “I’m just going to give you a head’s up. You f******* sicced them f******* cops on me … and they arrested my ass, and I’ve been here for a couple of days now.”
* Female: “That was yesterday morning.”
* Humphrey: “Uhh huhh. Couple of days now, but when I get out of here, I hope you plan on seeing me because I’m not going to be happy. I’ll be out of here tomorrow.”
* Female: “And that’s why you called me to threaten me?”
* Humphrey: “No one’s threatening you.”
* Female: “That’s what it sounds like.”
* Humphrey: “No, all those text messages you sent me are the reason I am here … but you sicced those god dam cops on my f****** door, real smart.”
* Female: “Well, guess what, your brother agreed to it.”
* Humphrey: “I don’t need to yell at him. I’ll see you soon … you’re an ass****.”
* Female: “That’s fine, you can hate me …”
* Humphrey: “Now when I get out of here what are you going to do?”
* Female: “You will either make the right choice or you won’t.”
* Humphrey: “You have no reason to sic the cops on me anymore, they can’t even listen to you anymore.”
The woman verified to law enforcement that she called the police and turned Humphrey in two days before, explaining that Humphrey is an addict and she wants him to get clean, said James, who added that they are not currently together, but have an 8-year-old daughter together.
On April 17, two days after Humphrey’s arrest, his two drug cases were reopened.
In 2015, he was initially charged with three Class B felony counts of drug possession and three Class B felony counts of sale of a controlled drug.
The first three charges were later dismissed and he pleaded guilty to the latter three, for a prison sentence of 2 to 4 years, all of which was suspended, with 11 days served in county jail, and three years of probation, according to court records.
In 2016, he was charged with a Class B felony count of drug possession. He pleaded guilty to a sentence that ran concurrently with the first.
The cases reopened in 2020 for probation violations, after which Humphrey failed to appear for the hearing in July 2021.
Initially held in jail on preventative detention following his April 15, 2023 arrest, Humphrey was released on personal recognizance 45 days later, with conditions that he live at a North Main Street residence in Lisbon, not travel outside New Hampshire or possess weapons, and undergo a substance abuse evaluation.
On Thursday, the day of his new indictment, Humphrey was formally sentenced in both cases to 45 days in county jail and given credit for the 45 days he had served until May 30
For his witness tampering and criminal threatening case, Humphrey is being represented by attorney Simon Mayo.
A dispositional conference is scheduled for July 11.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years and a Class A misdemeanor count by a maximum jail sentence of 12 months.
