Drug Offender Faces New Charge Of Threatening To Kill His Ex
Kenneth Humphrey

A drug felon from Littleton who in April was found in Lisbon and arrested for probation violations faces new charges alleging that he told his ex-girlfriend he was going to kill her for siccing “them f******* cops on me.”

On Thursday at Grafton Superior Court, Kenneth M. Humphrey, 40, was indicted by a grand jury on a Class B felony count of witness tampering for threatening to kill the woman “in retaliation for her providing the police with information as to his whereabouts so that he would be arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to jail.”

